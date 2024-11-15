How to Become a Chief Customer Officer

When her session was introduced at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event last week in Orlando, Fla., Amy McClellan, EVP and chief customer officer at SpartanNash, (as well as a two-time Top Women in Grocery honoree and GenNext award recipient) was described as being “focused on driving sales growth and the wholesale segment and … responsible for customer relationships, including independent grocers,” with additional duties including “oversight of field merchandising, sales, operations, customer service and value-added services to help SpartanNash customers succeed in the communities they serve.” That description didn’t mention how McClellan attained her position, however, so she set out to give attendees the details of her rise at the food solutions company.

McClellan started out at the tender age of 16 as a cashier at Martin’s Super Markets, a South Bend, Ind.-based grocery store chain that was acquired by SpartanNash in 2019. “I’ve had the unique opportunity to grow up in grocery, and over the course of my career, my passion for grocery is even stronger with the new communities that we serve,” she noted.

Referencing her best friend, Michelle, who started at Martin’s the same year she did and is currently a store director with the organization, McClellan said: “She’s who I call when I want to know what’s really going on. … As we take on new responsibilities as leaders, it’s so important to keep our connection with the front line and have those great sources for information and insights that can help you change the ways in which your teams work together.”

She added that her time at retail in various roles – including as a personal shopper in a very early online shopping program at Martin’s, Fast Groceries – enabled her “to get a world of unpredictable experiences, which I know all of you at retail are very familiar with how unpredictable our business can be.”