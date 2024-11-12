Kroger, Giant Co. and ADUSA Leaders Share How to Unlock Your Career Potential

When Murphy thinks about holistic development, mentorship is definitely part of that. “We can learn so much from each other,” she said. “I know that I learned so much from my peer group. Whether it's informal or formal mentorship, we need to establish those types of relationships to help us grow and develop. But when you have a mentor, really be clear about what you're seeking to gain from that experience and that relationship, and invest in it.”

Murphy also emphasized making the mentorship worthwhile, “because when people take time to spend with us, that means a lot. So make sure that it’s contributing to your overall development and performance output.”

Being able to successfully work cross-functionally within an organization is another important aspect to unlocking career success. Huynh advised attendees to approach a cross-functional working space with a level of empathy and understanding, and to leave room for discussion. “Those discussions don't have to be rosy and rainbows and butterflies, right?” she pointed out. “They're likely to have friction. Friction is not a bad thing. Respectful friction will bring better business decisions, but you have to come to it in a mindset that says, ‘Hey, let me come in and listen to the people that I'm working with. Let me understand where their pain points are and how do we solve the problem together.'”

Murphy delved into the fundamental idea that unlocking an amazing career means being invested in the role you currently have. “It's really important we fundamentally bloom where we're planted,” she said. “And all that means is we're invested in the role we have today and being exceptional with the contributions we provide to our organization, our teams and our customers. Sometimes when we're looking at that amazing career we will have, we lose sight of what's right in front of us, and right in front of us is a lot of contribution and value to the company."

Added Huynh: “You need to do the job you have today exceptionally well. And that is the ticket of entry through the door.”

“I fundamentally believe when you focus on the job that you're in and the value that you add and the teams that you lead, your career unlocks on its own,” said Murphy. “Things sometimes don't happen as fast as you might want it, but in hindsight, that experience is so valuable. … Really think about the sky's the limit, but be present in the role that you have today, because that will really unlock the next role that you have and those beyond that.”

Once you have unlocked that ideal leadership position, Huynh shared that “being nice” doesn’t necessarily mean being a good leader. “I think being kind is being a good leader, because clarity is kindness,” she clarified. “If you are not clear on the expectations that you have set, if you are not clear on what you are observing, you are not giving that kindness to your team on how they have the potential to grow. And that's a big hurdle you have to overcome as the leaders when you develop people; no one wants to tell people that they did something wrong. No one actually likes giving constructive feedback, but you have to do it if you're going to give someone the chance to be better. That's something you just have to be really aware of, and it's responsibility as a leader, but it's also a privilege. You have the privilege of teaching people. So take that seriously.”

“And own your leadership style,” reminded Scott. “It helps keeps you authentic when you are having those conversations with team members.”