Lowes Foods CEO Wants Grocers to Believe in Magic

What if there was no Christmas holiday to bolster sales in the grocery industry? That question was posed by Tim Lowe, head of retail for Alex Lee and president of Lowes Foods, at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, and his answer was simple: Believe in magic.

With the food retail industry moving more quickly than ever before toward an uncertain future, Lowe drove home the need for grocers to find small ways to both stand out from the crowd and create little moments of joy for their shoppers.

“The reality is that we need to accept that disruption is inevitable,” Lowe explained. “Simply put, we must recognize the fact that digital technologies and new consumer demands will forever alter our business – the way it's been, the way we know it.”

As Lowe asked next: “What if you can create a Christmas experience every day?"

Lowe went on to share a story about a television set that he bought several years ago, but that his wife had trouble working. When he stumbled upon a universal remote that his wife could use to control the television, Lowe realized that purchasing it would help him meet an unknown, unmet need.

Creating that Christmas experience, Lowe said, simply means meeting and solving the unknown, unmet needs of grocery customers. Unlocking those needs also gives grocers the ability to tell stories in new and different ways that go beyond the traditional format of words.