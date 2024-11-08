Lowes Foods CEO Wants Grocers to Believe in Magic
“We're a penny profit industry. Do we have to be very mindful of our expenses? Absolutely. Cut where it matters least to the guests. Invest where it matters most to the guests,” Lowe explained. “The people interaction is the thing that's getting lost in our industry. So unknown, unmet needs allow us to look for little opportunities.”
For Lowes Foods, those little opportunities run the gamut from a bakery dubbed a “Cakery” staffed by “cake wizards” to a s’mores wagon that travels to stores and events so guests can enjoy roasting marshmallows. The grocer also hosts Mimosa Sundays, tea parties, birthday parties, cheese and wine pairing events, and much more.
All of that, Lowe explained, is part of bringing the community back to the proverbial table.
“The reality of finding magic is that you have to look for the obvious,” he said. “You have to look for the obvious that's right in front of you that you're missing.” Doing so, however, is something that grocers should focus on immediately, and doing so takes a fair amount of momentum.
“If you don't start today and you wait for the right time, it will never happen,” Lowe mused. “No matter how small or how big to start the journey to start creating something new, do not wait for the right time. The right time will never come.”
Concluded Lowe: “We are changing. And it's the influence that you create that is going to make the difference. Our world has never moved this fast, but it's never going to move this slow again. People are going to be craving that connection.”