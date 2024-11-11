Lidl US CEO Lifts Lid on Winning Strategy of Limited Assortment

Lidl's focused approach has helped the international retailer gain inroads in the United States.
As a result of its efforts, Lidl continues to grow its private brand share, Rampoldt noted. “We’re growing that business by growing our private brands faster than the market. What I’m most excited about is how we’re doing it. We are taking every opportunity to lower prices and then drive more units,” he said, citing progress in becoming more efficient across its operation in stores, trucking, distribution centers and other aspects of the business.
The chain’s limited assortment is mirrored by limited promotions. “What we find is when you promote heavily, you slam volume into and out of the items that are going on and off and then you have massive cannibalization that causes issues with availability,” the CEO explained.
While promotions may be simplified, the retailer does have to zero in on messaging the store identify as it continues to expand its footprint across the United States. “A lot of people don’t know we’re a food market – they think it sounds like a Scandinavian furniture store. So, we have to remind them that yes, we are a food market,” Rampoldt said with a smile, explaining the company’s recently launched marketing campaign with the tagline, “The Super-est Market.”
Looking to the future, Rampoldt said Lidl is well positioned in a competitive grocery arena. “Given our scale, we will never be the biggest marketer in the U.S., but we can be the most talked about.”