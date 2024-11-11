Lidl US CEO Lifts Lid on Winning Strategy of Limited Assortment

“The store is the stage, and the product is the star.”

That declaration from Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt at Progressive Grocer’s recent Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., is one summation of the company’s philosophy of food retailing. In that analogy, it’s also less about a cast of characters than standout performers.

Rampoldt emphasized Lidl’s limited assortment, comprised of highly vetted items that resonate with shoppers. “Our proposition is very simple: you get the best quality and you get the lowest price and you don’t’ have to compromise between those two,” he declared. “I get challenged on this all the time – how can you possibly be both? We think that we can actually deliver on that. Part of that is that we are a highly vertically integrated company and will always be a private brand-forward company. The other part is simplicity.”

To that end, Lidl stores carry fewer SKUs, but ones that have been deemed high quality, whether it’s the $0.49 croissants made with dough from France or produce that’s fresher due to the logistics of more local pickups. In another example, Rampoldt shared how he and his team also worked to elevate the quality of the fresh beef available in the store by working with suppliers and updating the packaging and store brand, Butcher’s Specialty.