Lidl Reintroduces Brand in U.S. With New Campaign

The Super-EST Market campaign spotlights Lidl’s curated collection of private label picks, global imports and everyday name brands. Notable offerings include the retailer’s freshly baked signature croissants that cost only 49 cents each (Lidl has also added more American favorites to its bakery section), Bon Gelati Premium Ice Cream Mini Mix bars and Italian-imported Lidl Preferred Selection Parmigiano Reggiano.

“We’re passionate about the quality and variety of our offerings, and especially how we help shoppers save money,” said Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt. “This brand relaunch allows us to reintroduce Lidl US in a big way, especially as we continue to grow our business. We’ve always known how super we are. Now it’s time to spread the word.”

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.