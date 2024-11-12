UNFI’s Wholesale President Delves Into New Business Strategy

Another new service with shared benefits is the company’s retail media network, launched last summer for independent and regional grocers around the United States and an addition that Martin sees as a game changer. “It will enable UNFI’s customers to have the digital solutions and access to customer data that the big-box mass retailers have,” he remarked, adding that two new retail banners have recently joined that RMN.

Martin also delved into ways that UNFI is supporting its retail customers as the market remains competitive and still somewhat uncertain. “I would say there are two ways to think about how we focus on helping our retail partners grow. The first is not just bringing the brands that they see into their stores in the most effective way possible, but supplementing that with other value propositions, whether they're brand related or product related or service related. We also have a whole focus on anything that we can grow. We want to help them do that, whether it's helping pricing or, if you're opening a new store, helping with the things like layout and design, shelving units and equipment,” he said.

Meanwhile, recognizing the importance of efficiencies in driving gains for suppliers and retailers, UNFI is continuing an optimization of its distribution center network. As the wholesale distributor takes a streamlining tack, the company keeps its eye on more sustainable ways of doing business, spanning climate, sourcing, safety, community, waste, well-being and belonging.

“What we want to do is to make sure that any target that we have out there is science based. We take steps both on what we can do to improve our footprint within the boundaries of the business that we have, but also partner with suppliers and making sure that we're helping them establish their own goals and parameters and how they can benefit and improve their footprint,” Martin explained.

He continued, “If you're in this industry, you love people, you love communities and you love being in the business where you're providing service. It’s important to get better every day – I've always felt that no matter how smart we think we are, we always reserve the right to get smarter. And it’s also thinking about how we can create a culture that promotes collaboration.”