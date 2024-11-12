Kroger Exec Traces Her Path to Career Success

For “Leadership Differentiators at Kroger,” a session at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event last week in Orlando, Fla., Mary Ellen Adcock, SVP of operations at The Kroger Co. and a 2022 Top Women in Grocery Retail Trailblazer Award recipient, took part in a fireside chat with PG’s newly promoted editorial director and associate publisher, Gina Acosta, during which the two discussed Adcock’s leadership style, career trajectory and operational excellence vision for America’s largest supermarket retailer.

Having grown up in a small town in Kentucky with one Kroger store, Adcock joined the company in 1999, which was also the year she got married. She originally started out in HR, but then went back to school, earned her MBA and moved into operations, which led to various opportunities in manufacturing and merchandising, before she took on her present role three years ago. “My career is not unique [in] that I’ve had a lot of different paths,” noted Adcock. “I think that’s the exciting thing, is that there’s no one path to what your ambition is going to be.”

She added: “I always do think that you want to be open to new experiences and be willing to take a risk. It was a risk to go from human resources to operations, from manufacturing to merchandising, but that’s OK. If you don’t take risks, then you don’t expand.”

Asked by Acosta about the current retail landscape, Adcock replied: “The exciting thing is that there’s a tremendous amount of change, which I view as healthy and exciting. I think if you’re in this industry that you enjoy change; it’s always adapting and changing, and there’s been so much change over time.” Noting in particular the evolution of digital at retail, she observed: “You wouldn’t have thought 10, 15 years ago the great opportunity you have for customers to be able to shop [for] delivery [or] pickup online. … [W]e have jobs that didn’t even exist five and 10 years ago, and [there will] continue to be jobs that we don’t even know what those are today, what they’ll evolve to.”

On the subject of her unique leadership style, Adcock cited what she’s learned from her mentors and applied in her own interactions: a focus on delivering results, the ability to inspire people and listen to their suggestions and concerns, and the necessity of accepting and absorbing honest feedback from those you trust.