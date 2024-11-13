TWIG Trailblazers Past and Present Share Insights at Grocery Impact

The way to do that, she suggested, is to “get the right people into the right situations that match their skill sets and abilities, and then help fuel their growth, give them the right training and education and information and then ongoing development so that they stay.”

In discussing her leadership style, Ackley explained that she takes aspects of each of her previous mentors and incorporates them into her own relations with associates, including such attributes as courage when it comes risk-taking, the use of humor to defuse tense situations or the effective deployment of long-term strategic planning.

“We all, I would say, are definitely the result of all of the amazing people that we’ve had the pleasure to work with before,” noted Ackley. “And then how … we continue to pass that along to our teams is really our role. The fun part about being a leader is being able to share and tailor your experiences and your ideas to all of the great people you get to work with.”

Morris then imparted her “great secret” in this area: “Great leaders surround themselves with people way smarter than them. It makes your job so much easier if [you have] the right people around you, empower them, hold them accountable and let ’em go.”

Morris and Ackley went on to talk about the opportunities and challenges of leadership. “Our success is not really our success, it’s the success of our team,” observed Ackley. “So how do you find people and encourage and provide that support to see them break through and then do amazing things, and then see them get the credit for it? That is one of the most fulfilling parts.”