TWIG Trailblazers Past and Present Share Insights at Grocery Impact
The way to do that, she suggested, is to “get the right people into the right situations that match their skill sets and abilities, and then help fuel their growth, give them the right training and education and information and then ongoing development so that they stay.”
In discussing her leadership style, Ackley explained that she takes aspects of each of her previous mentors and incorporates them into her own relations with associates, including such attributes as courage when it comes risk-taking, the use of humor to defuse tense situations or the effective deployment of long-term strategic planning.
“We all, I would say, are definitely the result of all of the amazing people that we’ve had the pleasure to work with before,” noted Ackley. “And then how … we continue to pass that along to our teams is really our role. The fun part about being a leader is being able to share and tailor your experiences and your ideas to all of the great people you get to work with.”
Morris then imparted her “great secret” in this area: “Great leaders surround themselves with people way smarter than them. It makes your job so much easier if [you have] the right people around you, empower them, hold them accountable and let ’em go.”
Morris and Ackley went on to talk about the opportunities and challenges of leadership. “Our success is not really our success, it’s the success of our team,” observed Ackley. “So how do you find people and encourage and provide that support to see them break through and then do amazing things, and then see them get the credit for it? That is one of the most fulfilling parts.”
Both admitted to struggling with difficult decisions regarding team members, with Ackley pointing out that one quality in particular is useful in such situations: “Empathy is just so important to who we are as leaders.”
A bit later in the session, when the topic of women in the grocery industry came up, Morris was direct in her response: “I think one of the biggest barriers that we have is us, and when I say us, I don’t mean each other. I mean, my biggest barrier is me. I see that often in people and more often in women. … I think we’ve all heard the [story] of there’s a job posting out there, and a woman will look at the job and go, ‘Wow, there’s 10 qualifications and I have nine. I’m not quite ready.’ Whereas other people, sometimes men, will look and go, ‘I have three. I’m in.’ [Women are] so hard on ourselves, and we need to give ourselves grace.”
Talking about how to nurture new ideas that may not be popular initially, Ackley emphasized the importance of being face to face with store-level associates to get their feedback and work through any issues, rather than sending an impersonal email. Morris elaborated on that idea of evolving together as a company by noting that “there’s magic in helping people understand the need for change. … People want to feel that they’ve had a hand in shaping the future.”
As the session drew to a close, the executives shared their advice for women looking to rise in their own organizations. “Raise your hand and tell somebody what your aspirations are and enlist their support and allies and advocates to help you work through your rough spots to make your strengths towering strengths,” urged Morris, echoing Ackley’s earlier comments on this topic. “But raise your hand.”