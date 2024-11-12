EXCLUSIVE: One-on-One With Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt

Fresh from his informative presentation at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event, which took place Nov. 6-8 in Orlando, Fla., Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt spent a little extra time with Progressive Grocer answering questions in regard to information shared during his presentation, as well as some insights into how the deep discounter views its competition, what its site-selection process entails, the qualities it looks for in employees, and whether American consumers are confused by the eclectic mix of general merchandise items offered by Lidl. The following interview has been edited for clarity.

Progressive Grocer: First, thank you for the presentation. What would you say is Lidl’s biggest competition in the United States, what types of retailers? What are you actually up against in terms of that might have either a similar value proposition or someplace where people think, “I want to buy inexpensive groceries.” Where would these people go?

Joel Rampoldt: It's a good question. I was actually surprised when I started the job for the first time. I saw the real data on our customer overlaps that we’re sharing customers with, and, of course, the biggest overlap is with the big-box stores and the traditional grocers, which makes sense because they’re everywhere. Just geographically, that was always going to be the case. But when you get below that level, it’s really interesting. We have a lot of overlap with other value-focused but not hard-discount retailers. So, if you think about stores like Costco and Trader Joe’s, just as two examples, we have tremendous overlap with those stores. There’s something about what they offer and what we offer that’s appealing to some of the same customers.

PG: How does that affect where you decide to locate stores? Obviously, you do some kind of studies before you decide where to open stores, but how does whatever the competition is play into that process?

JR: We use a three-step process for thinking about sites. No. 1, which are our strategic markets where we’re going to focus on growing. I talked about that. It’s Atlanta, D.C. and New York. The second step is, where are our customers? Sometimes you can learn a lot about your customers by looking at which competition is there. You assume they’re doing a good job at putting their stores where their customers are. But that’s really the most important part: Where are the customers who are going to what we have to offer? Then the third step is what is the competitive intensity? Who else is there? Who are we going to be taking business away from? Who are we going to be sharing customers with? Really, that is much less important to us. We are very happy to be right up on top of our competition. In fact, we actually like it better, because we opened a store recently that has really strong competition, very, very close by. They draw customers in, and we benefit from that.

PG: You talked about your new brand refresh campaign, and we covered that when it first came out. First, I would ask why was a brand refresh deemed necessary? Why did you decide that you needed a campaign like this?

JR: We needed to relaunch the brand. We had changed so much [from] the last time we did a major brand campaign, [which] was several years ago. When you think about what’s inside the four corners of our stores, particularly fresh fruit and veg, fresh bakery, fresh protein – it’s actually quite different. Our research supported [the idea that] there are a lot of customers out there who had been to our stores but hadn’t been in a long time. We wanted to reintroduce ourselves to the market, to customers who might have tried us and hadn’t been back for a while. Also, because we are a relatively new player, we have a small number of stores compared to our competitors. We have to talk about our brand, we have to talk about who we are, because a lot of people just don’t know.

PG: How did you pick the agency that carried out this vision, and how did you work with them?

JR: We developed the brand strategy first, and we developed the strategy for the campaign first. Then our head of marketing, who is a gentleman named Michael Chao … had a short list of agencies. We met with several very strong agencies, and we felt a very strong connection with MONO from Minneapolis, who’s the agency who’s done all of this for us. We felt like they really understood us and what makes us special, and we felt that the work that they proposed was very well aligned with the brand strategy we had given them. So, it ended up being a pretty easy choice.

PG: I know the campaign has only been out for a relatively short time. Are you seeing any kind of feedback or response from it already? I mean, you talked about the whole idea of it fitting into the frame of a [cellphone] and the social media aspect of it. Are you seeing that across social media?

JR: Yeah, we’re tracking all the things that you would expect – the number of impressions that we’re making, the number of individual customers we’re reaching, the number of impressions per customer – and all of that is going as we expect it to. The performance of the business was strong going into the brand relaunch and has continued, so we’re very happy with what we're seeing so far.