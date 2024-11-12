EXCLUSIVE: One-on-One With Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt

Lidl differentiates itself from other retailers through its unique hero products.
PG: To change tack a little bit, how does Lidl go about recruiting workers? What are the qualities that are looked for in store level associates and up to corporate? Is there a certain ideal Lidl candidate?
JR: There are certain things that we’re looking for, and this is true whether you’re talking about a store team member or someone at HQ. We are looking for people who are interested in providing great service to our customers. Working in our stores is a tough job. It’s very physical. You’re in very cold freezers, and you’re moving heavy product around. You have to really feel like you are getting something out of that because you're providing a necessary service to your community and to the people who come into your store. People who feel that very strongly get a lot out of working for Lidl. Many of them, frankly, could earn similar money doing a job that’s a little bit easier and isn’t as physical and isn’t as tough. But I think that what our store team members do every day – providing the best-price, highest-quality groceries to their community – is something people can get really excited about. So, we work with our store managers and our district managers to try to find people who are going to feel that way.
The counterpoint to that is that at HQ, what we’re looking for is people who understand that they are not important, but the store people are important. You want people who will realize that everything that they’re doing needs to begin and end with what’s happening in the stores. I think everyone with my title in this industry says that, but we really try to live it. It’s all about the stores, and we want to make things harder at HQ so that they can be easier at our 177 stores.
PG: You have a really strong workforce, people who are really dedicated to their jobs, and it’s quite remarkable.
JR: It’s remarkable, and it’s really energizing for me to go out and spend time in stores working with them and just see what they do every day.
PG: You had mentioned your hero products, of course, led by the 49-cent croissant, which everybody raves about. How do you decide on what your hero products are going to be? Do you have a team of people that go out and source these fantastic products?
JR: The way we approached it for this relaunch [is a] tightening of focus on the hero product. We started by saying: “All right, let’s look at what we offer to customers. Which do we think meet the criteria of being a hero product?” It’s got to be something that’s unique. If other people sell it, that doesn’t count. It has to be unique to us. It has to be truly special. And the combination of the highest quality and the lowest price, it has to really go together. Of course, we have lots of products that we love that don’t meet those criteria, so we had several working groups led mostly by the purchasing department, but also by our operations department. We started with a longer list, and we kind of narrowed it down, and it’ll change over time. We’ll rotate it; we’ll focus on different products in different times of the year. But that’s how we started. We started with everyone throwing in their ideas, and that gave us dozens of items. Then we looked at ’em and said: “Is that really unique? Does it meet the bar or not?”
PG: That must be an interesting weeding process.
JR: Everyone has their favorite product, and they’re kind of like a zealot for their product.
PG: Do you retire products?
JR: We may de-emphasize a product. We may talk about a product as a hero product and feature it in our advertising, and then decide actually, we’re going to feature something else. The croissant will always be front and center, though.
PG: Do you have any sneak peeks of either any actual hero products or the types of things you’re looking at?
JR: [Hero products] tend to be focused in the refrigerated and frozen areas. We need more hero products that are center store, and it’s harder to differentiate in the center store.
PG: Over the past few years with all the really strong emphasis on fresh at retail, center store has been kind of left behind a little.
JR: It’s true in the industry, and it's true for us. So the only hint I can drop is I’ve challenged the team and our chief merchant is challenging the team to say, “Okay, we know it’s harder, but how can we really differentiate ourselves in some of these products, these categories which haven’t had as much attention?”
PG: Is there any idea of doing general merchandise products as hero products?
JR: There are a couple of things that we’ve thought about, but our nonfood offering is very seasonal, and we’ve decided a hero product needs to be something that we sell every day.
PG: That makes sense. Have American consumers been confused by your rather robust general merchandise assortment, because it’s not the norm in most American supermarkets, or is it something that they just embrace the minute they come in and see that they can buy snow boots here or lawn furniture or whatever?
JR: I think some customers have been confused by it because, as you say, you don’t expect to see those categories of products in grocery stores. Also, you may find an item that you really, really like, and then if you come back looking for it again a couple of months later, you won’t find it. So, we’re getting the U.S. consumer used to this idea of, it’s constantly refreshing, it’s very seasonally driven, and when it’s gone, it’s gone.
PG: Which, of course, is going to incentivize them to buy it now while they can.
JR: We don’t want them to be disappointed.