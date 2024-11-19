How Save A Lot Is Meeting Customers Where They Are

Hopper mentioned that Save A Lot looked at healthy benefits, too. Shoppers with an approved health benefit card issued by a Medicare Advantage or Medicaid plan can use that card as a payment method for eligible grocery items on Uber Eats.

“If you're familiar with Medicare Advantage and those dollars coming in from the Medicare space, it's really focused on meeting our customers where they are,” she noted. “That's kind of the tagline that we're using in this customer-centricity space.”

Save A Lot also debuted a loyalty program in October. Save A Lot Rewards is available via a new mobile app, which can be customized by each independent Save A Lot retail partner with local offers, and will also include exclusive coupons and deals

At the physical store level, Hopper detailed how Save a Lot brought customers in-store through a remodeling program that refreshed its locations from floor to ceiling to outside branding.

Save a Lot also uses a localization strategy in its stores as part of its personalization efforts to attract customers to its stores. Each store owner can localize to differentiate their locations from national chains. “It can be a produce vendor down the street or local farmers market, and they can bring that in,” Hopper said. “That helps them to localize the store, make it personalized for that customer so they feel like it is their grocery store.”

In addition, Save A lot partnered with Upside to help reach uncommitted customers in new, fun ways. Upside is a marketplace that connects consumers through personalized promotions and offers. This provides added value to users while allowing retailers to access new consumer segments.

Save a Lot has been piloting Upside since this past April in one of its markets, about 35 stores, and has already gained 91% new customer acquisition.

“We've had a quarter of a million signups and registrants,” said Hopper. ”We can see that from a loyalty perspective, we can start to know our customer. From the delivery side of it, we can see those sales volumes. We can see how many transactions, the basket size.

“We're just getting to know our customer more -- we're getting there, we're on that journey," added Hopper. "We're excited for 2025 as this data comes through and us being able to really serve our customers in a more personalized way.”