Save A Lot Rolls Out 1st-Ever Loyalty Program

Shoppers can earn “dots” to be redeemed for rewards
Emily Crowe
Save A Lot shoppers can access its new loyalty program via mobile app.

Save A Lot is offering extra value to its shoppers with the launch of its first-ever loyalty program dubbed Save A Lot Rewards. The program is available via a new mobile app and allows shoppers to collect points, or “dots,” that can be redeemed for free products.

The new app can be customized by each independent Save A Lot retail partner with local offers, and will also include exclusive coupons and deals. It is available on the Apple and Android app stores. 

“Save A Lot Rewards marks our evolution in the digital space – even as an independent, bannered wholesaler, we recognize the importance of personalized and incentivized shopping,” said Trey Johnson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Save A Lot. “There’s benefit in a loyalty program for everyone – more value for our shoppers to get better deals and value for us in learning more about who is shopping at Save A Lot, so we can better serve them.”

Now through November 19, the grocer is offering one-time-use weekly offers for new and existing loyalty customers, such as $0.49 for one dozen Good Nature eggs and $.99 Crystal Falls 24-Pack Water. Deals for loyalty members will be available in the app for both national brands and Save A Lot’s private label products.

“Because we’ve waited to launch this loyalty program, we’ve had the advantage to observe the marketplace and take the best of what works, to maximize value for Save A Lot shoppers,” said Katie Kobus, VP of marketing at Save A Lot. “We’re providing this added technology to Save A Lot Retail Partners at no cost, offering a strong baseline program with several options for local stores to do what they do best – localize for their customers.”

As the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company  is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

