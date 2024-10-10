Save A Lot Rolls Out 1st-Ever Loyalty Program

Now through November 19, the grocer is offering one-time-use weekly offers for new and existing loyalty customers, such as $0.49 for one dozen Good Nature eggs and $.99 Crystal Falls 24-Pack Water. Deals for loyalty members will be available in the app for both national brands and Save A Lot’s private label products.

“Because we’ve waited to launch this loyalty program, we’ve had the advantage to observe the marketplace and take the best of what works, to maximize value for Save A Lot shoppers,” said Katie Kobus, VP of marketing at Save A Lot. “We’re providing this added technology to Save A Lot Retail Partners at no cost, offering a strong baseline program with several options for local stores to do what they do best – localize for their customers.”

As the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.