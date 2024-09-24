Attain Acquires Merryfield Rewards App

“We are thrilled to welcome Merryfield to the Attain family,” noted Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of New York-based Attain. “This acquisition is our first step in an aggressive acquisition strategy aimed at expanding our data assets, market reach and the depth of insights we can bring to bear. With Merryfield’s impressive user base and brand relationships, this acquisition enables us to massively scale our reach with a more affluent user base, which aligns with our long-term strategy of durable engagement with high-value consumers.”

The acquisition bolsters Attain's consumer portfolio, enabling seamless integration with Merryfield's established brand relationships within the consumer packaged goods sector and creating shared opportunities for growth and value.

“Joining forces with Attain is an exciting next chapter for Merryfield,” said Mayer of the privately held public benefit corporation based in Boston. “Together, we’ll be able to leverage our shared commitment to data-driven insights and continue to empower consumers to make better choices.”

With Merryfield, consumers simply submit paper or digital receipts and earn rewards of at least 5% back on all brands featured in the app. Participating BFY brands include Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, Health-Ade, Primal Kitchen, Vital Farms and Bob’s Red Mill. With its Learn & Earn in-store program, Merryfield supports brands and retailers by influencing consumers’ point-of-purchase decisions.