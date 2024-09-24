 Skip to main content

Attain Acquires Merryfield Rewards App

Strategic move aims to fuel growth and expand data portfolio through app promoting better-for-you brands
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Merryfield Attain Logos Main Image
A recent acquisition bolsters Attain's consumer portfolio, enabling seamless integration with Merryfield's established brand relationships within the CPG sector and creating shared opportunities for growth and value.

Attain, a permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, has acquired Merryfield, an app that rewards shoppers for purchasing better-for-you (BFY) products. Attain’s strategic acquisition of the company, originally launched and funded by actress Zooey Deschanel with David Mayer and Joe Dickson, marks the start of a broader strategy for Attain to grow its scale and depth of data while adding more affluent customers to its purchase panel. 

The acquisition is expected to unlock considerable B2B revenue opportunities by adding a complementary list of brands with eligible receipts. Merryfield’s secure foothold among upscale consumers with a median income of $110,000 as its user base further enhances Attain’s data footprint, allowing richer insights and more targeted marketing capabilities. Further, Merryfield’s focus on BFY items aligns with Attain’s consumer portfolio strategy to home in on product-level data while growing the size of its data universe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Merryfield to the Attain family,” noted Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of New York-based Attain. “This acquisition is our first step in an aggressive acquisition strategy aimed at expanding our data assets, market reach and the depth of insights we can bring to bear. With Merryfield’s impressive user base and brand relationships, this acquisition enables us to massively scale our reach with a more affluent user base, which aligns with our long-term strategy of durable engagement with high-value consumers.”

The acquisition bolsters Attain's consumer portfolio, enabling seamless integration with Merryfield's established brand relationships within the consumer packaged goods sector and creating shared opportunities for growth and value.

“Joining forces with Attain is an exciting next chapter for Merryfield,” said Mayer of the privately held public benefit corporation based in Boston. “Together, we’ll be able to leverage our shared commitment to data-driven insights and continue to empower consumers to make better choices.”

With Merryfield, consumers simply submit paper or digital receipts and earn rewards of at least 5% back on all brands featured in the app. Participating BFY brands include Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, Health-Ade, Primal Kitchen, Vital Farms and Bob’s Red Mill. With its Learn & Earn in-store program, Merryfield supports brands and retailers by influencing consumers’ point-of-purchase decisions. 

