Earth Fare and Merryfield Introduce Micro-Moments

Last year, Earth Fare became the first grocer in the nation to join forces with Learn & Earn, a program from the Merryfield app designed to reward consumers for selecting better-for-you brands. Now, Earth Fare and Merryfield are debuting Micro-Moments, offering fast facts, pop quizzes, quick polls and videos that enable customers to earn points with each interaction. The program aims to create incentive through gamification.

To mark the rollout of these app updates, Earth Fare is giving away hundreds of dollars of free groceries to winners each Wednesday from Feb. 14 to April 9. Shoppers can scan at least one Merryfield Learn & Earn QR code in store to be entered to win a $250 Earth Fare gift card. The winner will be revealed weekly on Wednesdays. Gift cards must be picked up in person at an Earth Fare store, and shoppers must be 18 or older to participate.

“We are thrilled to introduce Micro-Moments as part of the Learn & Earn program,” said Sandrine Mangia Park, chief marketing officer at Boston-based Merryfield. “Through the seamless integration of education and gamification, our goal is to empower consumers, making the process of choosing the products they select for their families not only informed, but also enjoyable.”

Merryfield was co-founded by actress, singer and entrepreneur Zooey Deschanel, who’s now the company’s chief creative officer, after she noticed a rise in ambiguous and misleading food labeling. Using the app, shoppers can explore such better-for-you brands as Health-Ade, Applegate, Primal Kitchen and Good Culture by scanning in-aisle QR codes that prompt users to interact with Micro-Moments, educating them on both what’s in the products and what isn’t. All brands adhere to Merryfield’s Watch List, which bans the inclusion of hundreds of chemicals and additives. This approach mirrors Earth Fare’s Food Philosophy and Boot List, which the brand established when it was founded in 1975. Points earned by scanning a grocery receipt containing better-for-you brands and taking part in the app’s Micro-Moments can be redeemed for gift cards from businesses like Nike, Sephora and AirBnB.

“We believe that learning about the products you purchase should be as enjoyable as the shopping experience itself,” noted Laurie Aker, director of marketing at Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare, which operates 18 stores in seven states. “Micro-Moments are designed to make every trip to Earth Fare not just about filling your cart, but also about engaging with the stories behind the products you choose.”

Learn & Earn is available at all Earth Fare locations. The Merryfield app can be downloaded free of charge in the App Store and Google Play Store.