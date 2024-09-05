 Skip to main content

KeHE Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Good Eggs

Move will enable e-grocer to broaden product selection, offer wider range of better-for-you foods
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Healthy Food Main Image
KeHE Distributors’ advanced logistics capabilities will aid e-grocer Good Eggs’ growth and increased product selection.

KeHE Distributors, a North American distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products, officially launched its primary distribution partnership with online grocer Good Eggs in July. Good Eggs provides fresh produce, meal kits and other groceries directly to customers in the San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles areas.

The partnership strategically positions KeHE and Good Eggs to capitalize on rapid growth within the e-commerce grocery market, which grew by 18.4% in the past year and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% over the next five years, according to Barrington, Ill.-based consultancy Brick Meets Click

[RELATED: Exclusive - Tracking Natural Product Trends at Newtopia Now and Beyond]

“We are thrilled to enter into this primary distribution partnership with Good Eggs,” said Nicole Hudson, director of alternate channels at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “The company’s innovative approach to online grocery aligns perfectly with KeHE’s mission to provide fresh, natural, organic and specialty products to consumers.”

Added Hudson: “This collaboration will allow us to leverage our extensive distribution network and industry expertise to support Good Eggs’ growth and expand their product offerings. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership that will benefit both companies and most importantly, the communities Good Eggs serves.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

KeHE’s advanced logistics capabilities will also aid Good Eggs’ growth and increased product selection to ensure customers receive timely product deliveries.

“Partnering with KeHE as our primary distributor marks a significant milestone for Good Eggs,” noted Trei Campbell, head of food at Oakland, Calif.-based Good Eggs. “This collaboration will enable us to enhance our product selection and improve our delivery capabilities, ultimately providing an even better experience for our customers.”

Continued Campbell: “As a B Corp-certified organization, KeHE’s commitment to quality and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited about the growth opportunities this partnership presents. Together, we’ll be able to bring more high-quality, sustainably sourced products to our customers, furthering our mission to reinvent the food system for good.”

KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The company has more than 6,800 employee-owners.

Abiding by what it calls the highest sustainability and sourcing standards in the industry, Good Eggs directly supports California organic farmers, makers and producers and is committed to providing good jobs at a living wage. In August, it was acquired by tech-enabled food e-commerce company GrubMarket, a San Francisco-based provider of enterprise AI solutions for the U.S. food supply chain industry.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds