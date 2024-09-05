KeHE Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Good Eggs
KeHE’s advanced logistics capabilities will also aid Good Eggs’ growth and increased product selection to ensure customers receive timely product deliveries.
“Partnering with KeHE as our primary distributor marks a significant milestone for Good Eggs,” noted Trei Campbell, head of food at Oakland, Calif.-based Good Eggs. “This collaboration will enable us to enhance our product selection and improve our delivery capabilities, ultimately providing an even better experience for our customers.”
Continued Campbell: “As a B Corp-certified organization, KeHE’s commitment to quality and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited about the growth opportunities this partnership presents. Together, we’ll be able to bring more high-quality, sustainably sourced products to our customers, furthering our mission to reinvent the food system for good.”
KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The company has more than 6,800 employee-owners.
Abiding by what it calls the highest sustainability and sourcing standards in the industry, Good Eggs directly supports California organic farmers, makers and producers and is committed to providing good jobs at a living wage. In August, it was acquired by tech-enabled food e-commerce company GrubMarket, a San Francisco-based provider of enterprise AI solutions for the U.S. food supply chain industry.