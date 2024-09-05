KeHE Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Good Eggs

KeHE Distributors, a North American distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products, officially launched its primary distribution partnership with online grocer Good Eggs in July. Good Eggs provides fresh produce, meal kits and other groceries directly to customers in the San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles areas.

The partnership strategically positions KeHE and Good Eggs to capitalize on rapid growth within the e-commerce grocery market, which grew by 18.4% in the past year and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% over the next five years, according to Barrington, Ill.-based consultancy Brick Meets Click.

[RELATED: Exclusive - Tracking Natural Product Trends at Newtopia Now and Beyond]

“We are thrilled to enter into this primary distribution partnership with Good Eggs,” said Nicole Hudson, director of alternate channels at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “The company’s innovative approach to online grocery aligns perfectly with KeHE’s mission to provide fresh, natural, organic and specialty products to consumers.”

Added Hudson: “This collaboration will allow us to leverage our extensive distribution network and industry expertise to support Good Eggs’ growth and expand their product offerings. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership that will benefit both companies and most importantly, the communities Good Eggs serves.”