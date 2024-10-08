Kroger Adds Streaming Options to Membership

Boost by Kroger Plus will now include Disney streaming options as part of annual memberships.

The Kroger Co. has revealed that Boost by Kroger Plus will now include Disney streaming options as part of annual memberships. Kroger Plus members can select Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or an ESPN+ subscription as part of an inclusion benefit.

Progressive Grocer initially reported that Kroger was in talks with Disney back in May. With news of its partnership now official, the national grocer has successfully found a way to sweeten the value proposition of its Boost membership program.

Boost by Kroger Plus benefits now include:

For $99 Annual Members: New enrollees and existing members may select a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+ for the duration of their $99 annual membership.

For $59 Annual Members: New enrollees and existing members may select a complimentary one-time six-month subscription to Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+, or existing members can upgrade to the Boost $99 annual plan for an ongoing subscription.