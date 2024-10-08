Kroger Adds Streaming Options to Membership
With a subscription to Disney+, Boost members will be able to stream recently released shows and movies, including Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along," Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2," and the return of the franchise "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."
Boost members subscribed to Hulu can enjoy popular FX series like "The Bear" and "Shōgun," as well as Hulu Originals such as "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."
Members who subscribe to ESPN+ can stream live events this month, including the NHL's opening night tripleheader, an exclusive NFL game, more than 200 college football games and 60 professional soccer matches, along with original content such as weekly episodes of "The Breakdown with Peyton & Belichick," and the entire "30 for 30" collection.
"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and now we are adding even more value at no added cost for our members," said Stuart Aitken, SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Collaborating with Disney takes Boost member savings and benefits to the next level, making our industry-leading program even more valuable and convenient for our members."
According to Kroger, Boost members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop. Members are also eligible to receive two free virtual appointments with a Kroger Health nutrition expert.
Enrollees can select from memberships providing unlimited free next-day delivery ($59 per year or $7.99 per month) or free delivery in as little as two hours ($99 per year or $12.99 per month) on orders of $35 or more.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.