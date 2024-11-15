The Keys to Customer Loyalty

In a conversation moderated by Progressive Grocer Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta at PG’s Grocery Impact event earlier this month in Orlando, Fla., Diana Medina, VP, product marketing at software provider Inmar Intelligence and Dana Paris, chief commercial officer at flavoring and beverage-enhancing company Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, discussed how to maintain customer loyalty in a dynamic economic environment.

“I think where brands are able to really stand out with consumers is when the consumer finds a brand that really aligns with their values, and they can deepen their relationship with the brand,” noted Paris. “They have an ability to connect with them, create a sense of community, and that’s where I think brands can really stand out and strengthen their brand loyalty.”

Medina pointed to the three variables that Inmar’s research has found are universal to all consumers, although they tend to shift in terms of priority: time, money and mind share. “We try to think about the struggles that the consumer has to go through in those three aspects of their purchase decision-making process,” she added, “and obviously, under very challenging economic times, that money component has been kind of top of the list for consumers. … We’re also very constrained when it comes to time, and then that mind share aspect is we are all bombed with a number of messages everywhere we go. … So really solving for those three elements of how you make decisions is what we find is critical to engage the consumer and what’s driving their behavior today.”

Asked what loyalty means now at grocery retail, Medina replied: “A true definition of loyalty should be based on what we believe is going to be ultimately the most relevant experience for that consumer that is going to allow us to build that relationship over time. That could come in the form of savings or rewards, but … there are many other factors that build that loyalty. It could be through storytelling, it could be through brand experiences, it could be through quality of the products. So, we do see shifts in how retailers in particular are thinking about their loyalty strategies and how they’re shifting their focus from purely rewards and discounts to more of that experience and holistic view of the shopper to deliver experience that is more relevant across all points of the interaction.”

