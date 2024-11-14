Ahold Delhaize Signs Power Purchase Agreement
When Ahold Delhaize embarked on its net-zero journey, electricity was its largest source of scope 1 and 2 emissions. To date, the Renewable Energy Program has reduced emissions from electric energy in its European operations by two-thirds. The Seville project will further support the company’s scope 1 and 2 net-zero agenda, according to which it plans to reduce electricity emissions to zero by 2035.
Under its Renewable Energy Program, Ahold Delhaize first looks at lowering energy usage by implementing energy efficiency measures across all its local brands. Further, it aims to generate as much green energy itself as possible through such methods as installing solar panels on the roofs of stores, distribution centers and offices. Finally, it aims to sustainably source the remainder of its electricity consumption through PPAs.
In December 2023, Dutch Ahold Delhaize brand Albert Heijn revealed a direct PPA with Eneco for the construction of the Ecowende wind park in the North Sea.
In the United States, Ahold Delhaize’s recent sustainability measures have included teaming with General Mills to support farmers adopting regenerative farming practices, partnering with Kellanova and North American agribusiness Bartlett to reduce scope 3 greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from wheat farming and helping to decarbonize the shrimp supply chain.
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.