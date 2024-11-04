EXCLUSIVE: The Change Makers of Grocery

Growing With Purpose

In addition to Buechel, Katz and Leibert, Whole Foods Market leaders such as Jeff Turnas, SVP of culinary; Rachel Bukowski, executive leader of research and product development for exclusive brands; and Alyssa Vescio, SVP of center store merchandising, sourcing and product development all took turns detailing how the retailer grows its purpose by innovating on new store brand products and foodservice offerings (including a delectable pie for the holidays), and how the company nurtures small brands through its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP) for local and emerging makers. Some of the company’s LEAP program participants such as Caitlin Cash of Kinship Milk Tea spoke of how much it meant for a small brand like hers to be recognized by retailer with such strong core values.

Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Whole Foods Market, pointed out that the company is putting its values into action as part of a 10-year vision called “growing with purpose.”

"‘Growing with purpose’ is really our way to unite the company around several priorities,” Oblisk said. “The first priority is creating the best customer experience. And for us that has been paramount. We are building the assortment and the experience and offering differentiation by leading the industry with quality standards and innovation, such as seeing where the food trends are going. That has been a big part of our DNA and culture for a long time.”

Oblisk said part of the innovative spirit at Whole Foods market also seeks to address meeting customers where they are at.

“One of the other things that we're really excited about is expanding our reach and our impact,” she said. “And part of creating the best customer experience is making sure that we offer value. We've been in economic uncertainty for a little bit of time. And so we’re trying to figure out how we can make Whole Foods more accessible everywhere from opening price points across the entire store. Doing amazing promotions, not only driving customers in but also exposing them to the products that they maybe have not discovered. For us this is all actually serving our higher purpose in a more meaningful way."

Earlier this year, Whole Foods Market unveiled smaller format stores in New York City called Whole Foods Market Daily Shop to welcome shoppers who might need to do fill-in trips between stops at the company’s larger stores. The Daily Shop stores span around 10,000 square feet and offer convenient products like grab-and-go meals and snacks, weekly essentials and meal ingredients aimed at commuter and urban residents. Ready-to-eat and ready-to-make offerings range from freshly made juices to sous vide entrees to single serve hot bowls, among other options.

“Daily Shop won’t just be in urban areas,” Oblisk said. “We have opportunities in certain communities where putting a regular size Whole Foods wouldn't necessarily always work. I think there's going to be more ways to be able to serve more communities, more customers.” The company has previously said that it has at least 75 full-format stores in the pipeline now.

Another way the company plans to make its style of retail more accessible to more people is by offering its exclusive brand products on Amazon.com.

“You can order more than 1,000 365 products on Amazon, which we have expanded,” she said. “Consumers who can never shop Whole Foods, who don't live anywhere near a Whole Foods Market, can reach our products now.”

This year, Oblisk spearheaded a new holiday program designed to streamline the catering experience for shoppers.

“We are launching a new holiday catering experience this year. A lot of improvements for both the customer and for our team members,” she said. “Customers will be able to order their holiday meals on Amazon. They will be able to pay online and just go in store and pick up an order. They will also be able to modify orders online. And our visual merchandising online will be an incredibly elevated experience. Plus we will have lots of new items on our menu this year around appetizers, proteins and entrees. Plus we will have regenerative and heirloom turkeys.”

Oblisk added that some of the top 10 trends will also make an appearance in the retailer’s overall seasonal offering.

“We’re especially excited to celebrate how far we’ve come by spotlighting trends for 2025 that not only reflect growing consumer preferences but also push the boundaries of what’s possible for the world of food,” she said. “We’re eager to see these trends take shape and inspire our customers in the year ahead.”

Whole Foods’ Top 10 Predictions for 2025:

1. International Snacking

The snack aisle is a perfect place for disruption with brands taking on salty snacks like popcorn and adding in global flavors to create fusion foods that have mass appeal and entice consumers to try something new. On packaging, brands can tell their snack story by sharing their cultural roots and nostalgic childhood food memories. Products in this trend introduce consumers to different parts of the world through a mix of traditional international snacks like chamoy candy and new combinations like mango sticky rice chips or a chili crunch oil edamame and nut mix.

Try the Trend: Daily Crunch and Fly by Jing Sweet Sichuan Sprouted Cashews, Aaji’s Tomato Lonsa Original Recipe (available in select stores), Dang Mango Sticky Rice and Thai Chili & Lime Thai Rice Chips (launching in 2025), Confusion Snacks Chili Masala Popcorn (available in select stores), Whole Foods Market Plantain Tostones, Siete Grain Free Hint of Mexican Vanilla Chocolate Chip and Grain Free Fresas con Crema Cookies, Sosi’s Spinach Jalapeno Armenian Yogurt Dip (available in select stores), Tamalitoz by Sugarox Divine Watermelon Mexican Candy and Chili Pops (available in select stores), CHUZA Spicy Mango (available in select stores), Yaza Labneh Za’atar & Olive Oil, Geem Korean Seaweed Chips (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2024 LEAP Early Growth Cohort)

2. Ever-Adaptable Dumpling

Dumplings are dough pockets with a typically savory filling, usually cooked by boiling, steaming or pan frying. Also known as pocket foods, they’re showing up in multiple aisles including frozen and shelf-stable single-serve formats. These products hit on a few trends — many are authentic to a founder’s cultural roots and ripe for fusion and unexpected mash-ups, which have continued popularity both on TikTok and restaurant menus. Dumplings are long-standing staples in cuisines across the globe, making them a trend everyone can feel involved in and get excited about.

Try the Trend: MìLà Pork Soup Dumplings, Laoban Mala Beef Dumplings and Chinese Style BBQ Pork Bao Buns, House of Yee Miso Jade Vegan Dumplings (available in Canada stores), Plant Up Asian Dumplings and Shawarma Bites (available in Canada stores), Jaju Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion Pierogi, Baozza! Pepperoni Pizza Bao Buns, Himalayan Momo Paneer and Vegetable Dumplings (available in select stores), 365 by Whole Foods Market Basil Pesto Plin, 365 by Whole Foods Market Chick’n Naan Bites, Fillo’s Bean Salsa Verde Walking Tamales, Mimi Cheng’s Chicken Parm Dumplings (available in select stores)

3. Crunch: Texture of the Moment

From crispy grains and granola to sprouted and fermented nuts to roasted chickpeas and mushroom chips — consumers are increasingly reaching for these items to enhance meals and add texture to breakfast, lunch and dinner. Brands are creating crunchier versions of the ever-popular chili crisp, while new seasonings marketed for their texture are stars of salads and roasted veggies. Dehydrated fruits and candy are taking over social media, with consumers seeking that light, airy crunch. This trending texture can also be seen in beverages and desserts, like crème brûlée espresso martinis or pistachio-topped pastries.

Try the Trend: Daily Crunch Turmeric & Sea Salt Sprouted Almonds, GoodSAM Crispy Crunchy Pineapple Chips, Fly By Jing Chengdu Crunch, Whole Foods Market Organic Spicy Sesame Garlic Crunch, 365 by Whole Foods Market Lemon Tahini Crunch Chopped Salad Kit, 365 by Whole Foods Market Freeze-Dried Strawberries and Mangoes, Brad’s Balsamic Salad Snack, Madly Hadley Coconut Bacon Bits (available in select stores) and Pistachio Crumble (launching January 2025), Life Raft Treats Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream (available in select stores), Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips Trippin’ Truffle Parm (available in select stores), Freezcake Freeze-Dried Cheesecake Bites (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2024 LEAP Early Growth Cohort)

4. Hydration Hype

Reusable water bottle culture is upon us, but consumers want more from their H2O these days, seeking added electrolytes and hydration in more innovative forms. It’s impossible to ignore the trend at food and beverage trade shows, where you’ll find popsicles with electrolytes, sparkling coconut water, chlorophyll water and even protein water. New players are emerging in the space, like cactus waters that contain antioxidants and electrolytes, and better-for-you competitors to sugary and artificially colored sports drinks. Even kids can get in on this trend with new and tasty beverages in fun formats like pouches and mini coconuts.

Try the Trend: Skratch Labs Strawberry Lemonade Hydration Sport Drink Mix (available in select stores), Cocobear Organic Raw Coconut Water, Local Weather Wildberry, Pricklee Cactus Water (available in select stores), KOR HYDRATE Superfood Quench Organic Sports Drink, BruMate Era 40oz Leakproof Straw Tumbler, Once Upon a Coconut + Watermelon (available in select stores), Harmless Harvest Organic Sparkling Coconut Water, True Nopal Cactus Water

5. Tea’s Time

There’s tea talk everywhere you turn — both in flavor popularity for food like desserts and granola (chai, Earl Grey, London fog), new steeping formats (tea strips, cold-brew bags for water bottles and powders) and a wave of new hot products like plant-based milk teas and sparkling teas. Vintage-inspired adult tea parties are poised to replace happy hour as customers looking for function can seek out brews with added adaptogens and benefits. We’re loving how this new trend plays off past trend predictions like “New Brew: Yaupon” and “A Better Boost.”

Try the Trend: Heritage Kulfi Cardamom Chai Ice Cream (available in select stores), Kola Goodies Sri Lankan Milk Tea Latte, One Degree Organic Foods Coconut Hibiscus Tea Infused Granola (available in select stores), Twrl Jasmine Pu’erh Milk Tea (available in select stores), Camellia Grove Kombucha Oolong Tea Kombucha, Whole Foods Market Bakery Figgy Foggy Chantilly Cake, Whole Foods Market Bakery Vanilla Earl Grey Scone (launching November 2024), Van Leeuwen Blue Jasmine Tea Ice Cream Bars, Remedy Organics Super Chai Fuel (available in select stores), Bubbies Milk Tea Mochi, Big Heart Tea Co. Minty Blue Herbal Tea (available in select stores), teapigs Cold Brew Peach & Mango, Maté Party Sparkling Yerba Mate (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2024 LEAP Early Growth Cohort)

6. Next-Level Compostable

Products that aren’t ditching packaging completely are going the compostable route, making some or all elements of their packaging compostable. Some brands, like Compostic, are even entering new territory with home-compostable products, meaning all components can compost in a home bin versus requiring a commercial process. In the produce world, Rainer Fruit is working on commercially compostable produce stickers.

Try the Trend: SIMPLi Regenerative Organic Certified Gigante Beans, Whole Foods Market Organic Steeped Coffee Single Serve Compostable Coffee Bags, Alter Eco Classic Dark Chocolate Truffles, Compostic 100% Home Compostable Cling Wrap, Coyotas Organic Cassava Tortillas, PACHA Sourdough Sprouted Buckwheat Bread

7. More-Sustainable Sips

Forward-thinking boozy brands are working to reduce their environmental footprints. Natural and organic wines may not be new, but brands are taking things a step further by embracing regenerative practices and lower-impact packaging. For example, the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (of which Whole Foods Market is a founding member), has a goal to drop bottle weights 25% by 2026. Meanwhile, beer and whiskey brands are embracing ingredients like drought-resistant fonio or regeneratively farmed kernza.

Try the Trend: Patagonia Provisions + Deschutes Kernza Lager & Kernza Non-Alcoholic Golden Brew, Brooklyn Brewery Fonio Rising Pale Ale, New Belgium Fat Tire Ale, Allagash White Belgian-Style Wheat Beer, Athletic Brewing Co. Free Wave Hazy IPA and Run Wild IPA, Firestone Walker Brewing Company Mind Haze IPA, Bonny Doon Vineyard Carbon…nay!, Harthill Farms Pinot Grigio, Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin de Tablas and Patelin de Tablas Blanc

8. Sourdough Stepped Up

During the pandemic, we saw a sourdough resurgence with at-home bakers trying their hand at the classic fermented bread. Now we’re seeing this trend move into grocery aisles in both traditional and innovative ways — pizza crusts, flatbreads, brownies, crackers, chocolate and more — with customers looking for the benefits and flavor that sourdough offers without spending hours in the kitchen. There’s also a variety of innovative sourdough breads launching in the Whole Foods Market Bakery, including Pumpkin Turmeric.

Try the Trend: Bionaturae Organic Sourdough Spaghetti (launching February 2025), Jesha’s Sourdough Pancake & Waffle Mix, Wasa Swedish Style Sourdough Crispbread, Whole Foods Market Bakery Pumpkin Turmeric Sourdough, Rudi’s Gluten Free Sourdough Texas Toast with Garlic, Berlin Natural Bakery Old Fashioned Sourdough Spelt Bread, Base Culture Sourdough, Essential Bake-at-Home Sourdough, Patagonia Provisions Sourdough Sea Salt Organic Crackers, Pinsa Love Artisan Pepperoni and Pesto Mushroom Pinsa (launching in select stores in November 2024)

9. Plant-Based Aquatic Ingredients

With the continued popularity of seaweed and the increasing interest in harvesting readily available aquatic plants for more-sustainable sources of protein and nutrients, the tide is turning toward foods made with more sea and freshwater greens. Sea moss, in particular, has been making a splash as a buzzy wellness ingredient — especially touted for its iron, magnesium and iodine content — in formats such as beverages and gummies. Duckweed, or water lentils, is in the early stages of emerging on the scene and boasts a higher protein content than other leafy greens, and agar-agar (a plant-based gelatin alternative that comes from red algae) is primarily fiber based and promoted for digestive support.

Try the Trend: Atlantic Sea Farms Sea-Chi and Seaweed Salad, Copina Co. Passionfruit Sea Moss Refresher, Barnacle Foods Alaskan Sea Verde Kelp Salsa (available in select stores), MaryRuth’s Sea Moss Gummies, Simply Organic Sea Lettuce Finishing Salt, Umaro Applewood Smoke Sea Moss Bacon (available in select stores), Homiah Sambal Chili Crunch, Kamuni Creek Mango Seamoss (available in select stores)

10. Protein Power-Up

Consumers are looking to incorporate more protein in their diet beyond traditional powders and bars, with an emphasis on ramping up protein consumption at meal times and with “whole food” snacking. Recipes incorporating cottage cheese (still the “it girl” in dairy) may have kick-started customers’ desires to seek out protein in whole food sources, with consumers now prioritizing animal protein. Organ meats are being touted as a superfood providing significant protein, vitamins and minerals, leading shoppers to seek meat blends that combine traditional muscle meat like ground beef with organ meats and making it easier to enjoy the nutritional benefits without having to learn how to prepare liver, kidney or heart.

Try the Trend: Whole Foods Market Caribbean Style Protein Frozen Vegetable Blend, Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Meadow Berry Yogurt (available in select stores), FOND Bone Broth (available in select stores), 365 by Whole Foods Market Kale & Spinach Egg Bites, 365 by Whole Foods Market Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Snack Cubes, Good Culture Cottage Cheese, organicgirl protein greens, Force of Nature Beef Ancestral Blend and Bison Ancestral Blend, Eel River Organic 100% Grass-fed Primal Blend (available in select stores), Diestel Family Ranch Primal Blend Ground Turkey with Turkey Heart and Liver (available in select stores), Bob’s Red Mill Organic Protein Oats