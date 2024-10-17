Whole Foods Market Identifies 10 Trends Worth Watching

Every year around this time, Whole Foods Market generates buzz with its food trend predictions for the coming calendar year. As the decade hits the halfway point, the grocer is spotlighting some trends that reflect ongoing movements and lifting the curtain on newer preferences and behaviors.

According to the Whole Foods’ Trends Council comprised of 50 team members, the top 10 trends span foods, beverages and ingredients likely to influence shoppers in the coming year. The team also took the time this year for a little broader view of the market.

“Our 10th anniversary of trend forecasting marks an important milestone for us, reflecting a decade of sharing innovation and culinary exploration that crosses every aisle,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer. “This year, we’re especially excited to celebrate how far we’ve come by spotlighting trends for 2025 that not only reflect growing consumer preferences but also push the boundaries of what’s possible for the world of food. We’re eager to see these trends take shape and inspire our customers in the year ahead.”

Added Cathy Strange, ambassador of food culture for Whole Foods and a member of the Trends Council: “Whole Foods Market has been keeping an eye on trends and spotlighting innovation in food and beverage from the beginning. From important food movements around animal welfare, climate and transparency, to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers, trends in food end up driving our dinner table conversations for years to come and help spark some of the best ideas and solutions for the future.”