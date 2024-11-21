EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Grocery Outlet Keeps Growing in Ohio

Grocery Outlet opened its third store in Ohio, in the city of Ontario, on Nov. 21.

As the first snowfall of the season blanketed Northern Ohio, Ryan and Maria Buchanan cut the grocery receipt ribbon on their independently owned Grocery Outlet store in the city of Ontario. This marks the third Grocery Outlet outpost in the state of Ohio, and the first in the Greater Cleveland region.

The store, located at 876 N. Lexington-Springmill Road, features low prices on national brand and private label groceries, as well as organic produce and household essentials.

It’s a family affair for Ryan Buchanan and his wife Maria, who both originally hail from Northern California, where Grocery Outlet stores are prevalent. His sister also owns a Grocery Outlet location in the Golden State, and his daughter will serve as a manager at the new Ontario store.

“We just love what they stand for and what they bring to the community,” Ryan Buchanan told Progressive Grocer. “It felt like it was time for us to be a part of that.”

In addition to stores in Boardman and Cincinnati, Ohio, Grocery Outlet is also planning two new outposts near Dayton, according to reports.