EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Grocery Outlet Keeps Growing in Ohio

Grocery Outlet Keeps Growing
Grocery Outlet had a strong third quarter, which saw net sales increase 10.4% to $1.11 billion, due to new store sales and a 1.2% increase in comparable-store sales. Comp transaction growth of 2% was partly offset by a 0.7% decline in average basket. Comps during the summer were challenging but accelerated in September to 3.8%.
“Our double-digit third quarter net sales growth reflects the strong positioning of our consumer offering – value continues to win in the market and we continue to grow our share of consumer nondiscretionary spending,” said Eric Lindberg, chairman and interim president and CEO of Grocery Outlet.
Lindberg was named interim president just a few days before the release of Q3 earnings as R.J. Sheedy stepped away from the position and resigned from the company’s board of directors.
