Meijer Installing New Fast-Charging Stalls Across Midwest

Midwestern retailer Meijer is expanding its partnership with EVgo Inc., a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), to bring more public fast-charging infrastructure to Meijer locations throughout the company’s six-state market area. Under the expanded relationship, EVgo aims to deploy as many as 480 new public fast-charging stalls at Meijer sites across Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

So far, EVgo has introduced 24 public fast-charging stalls at six Meijer stores in Michigan and Ohio, and as part of the expanded partnership, up to 30 new stations will be available at Meijer stores by the end of 2026, with 30 additional stations by the end of 2027.

“Fast charging should be an effortless part of drivers’ daily routines, and nothing is more routine than a trip to the grocery store,” said Dennis Kish, president of Los Angeles-based EVgo. “EV adoption is growing in the Midwest, and by adding hundreds of new fast-charging stalls with the region’s leading supercenter, EVgo’s partnership with Meijer shows our companies’ shared commitment to delivering an elevated charging experience for EV drivers living or traveling throughout the Midwest.”