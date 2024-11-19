Meijer Installing New Fast-Charging Stalls Across Midwest
Currently, Meijer has EV charging options at more than 35% of its locations, and the expanded partnership with EVgo will play a key role in offering greater access to public charging for Meijer shoppers.
“Access to electric vehicle charging is an essential pillar of our broader sustainability goals, and we’re proud to partner with EVgo as part of our ongoing environmental stewardship efforts,” noted Erik Petrovskis, Meijer’s director of environmental compliance and sustainability. “As we continue to connect more customers with these charging resources, we are able to make notable progress toward minimizing our shared emissions and ensuring a more sustainable future for all.”
The expanded partnership is also part of EVgo’s broader goal of providing a customer-centric nationwide charging network.
Privately owned, family-operated Meijer has 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.