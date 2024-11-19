 Skip to main content

Meijer Installing New Fast-Charging Stalls Across Midwest

Retailer expands partnership with EVgo to deploy up to 480 stations
An EVgo fast-charging station at a Meijer store in Royal Oaks, Mich.

Midwestern retailer Meijer is expanding its partnership with EVgo Inc., a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), to bring more public fast-charging infrastructure to Meijer locations throughout the company’s six-state market area. Under the expanded relationship, EVgo aims to deploy as many as 480 new public fast-charging stalls at Meijer sites across Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. 

So far, EVgo has introduced 24 public fast-charging stalls at six Meijer stores in Michigan and Ohio, and as part of the expanded partnership, up to 30 new stations will be available at Meijer stores by the end of 2026, with 30 additional stations by the end of 2027. 

“Fast charging should be an effortless part of drivers’ daily routines, and nothing is more routine than a trip to the grocery store,” said Dennis Kish, president of Los Angeles-based EVgo. “EV adoption is growing in the Midwest, and by adding hundreds of new fast-charging stalls with the region’s leading supercenter, EVgo’s partnership with Meijer shows our companies’ shared commitment to delivering an elevated charging experience for EV drivers living or traveling throughout the Midwest.” 

Currently, Meijer has EV charging options at more than 35% of its locations, and the expanded partnership with EVgo will play a key role in offering greater access to public charging for Meijer shoppers.

“Access to electric vehicle charging is an essential pillar of our broader sustainability goals, and we’re proud to partner with EVgo as part of our ongoing environmental stewardship efforts,” noted Erik Petrovskis, Meijer’s director of environmental compliance and sustainability. “As we continue to connect more customers with these charging resources, we are able to make notable progress toward minimizing our shared emissions and ensuring a more sustainable future for all.”

The expanded partnership is also part of EVgo’s broader goal of providing a customer-centric nationwide charging network.

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer has 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

