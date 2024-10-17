Town & Country Markets Rolls Out New Electrification Initiatives

The project aligns with Washington state’s mandate to ban the purchase of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and will spur the construction of 76 new EV chargers across priority routes in the state. T&C Markets is one of many grant recipients.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this initiative to help expand access to EV charging in Washington,” noted Marina Heppenstall, T&C’s director of sustainability. “We strive to be good stewards in our community. These charging stations complement our other work to reduce the carbon footprint of our company operations.”

In addition to the EVCS partnership, T&C’s collaboration with Bainbridge Island, Wash.-based PacWesty provides zero-emission grocery delivery to shoppers. The service lowers CO2 emissions while reinforcing the company’s goal of delivering upscale groceries with minimal environmental impact.

T&C also works with ZEV co-op, a Bainbridge Island nonprofit created to offer accessible, affordable electric car sharing to communities in Washington state. Now available at T&C’s Ballard market for use by employees and residents, the program aims to expand access to clean transportation while reducing the need for individual vehicle ownership.

Founded in 1957 by two brothers and a friend, family-owned and -run T&C operates six stores across Puget Sound. Seattle-based T&C is committed to minimizing its ecological footprint and eradicating systemic and individual bigotry, prejudices and discrimination within the company.