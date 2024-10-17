 Skip to main content

Town & Country Markets Rolls Out New Electrification Initiatives

EV charging stations, zero-emission delivery and car sharing among indie’s sustainability efforts
Bridget Goldschmidt
Town & Country Markets' Ballard location, in Seattle, features electric vehicle charging, car sharing and zero-emission grocery delivery.

Puget Sound-area independent grocer Town & Country (T&C) Markets is intensifying its commitment to sustainability with various new and expanded electrification efforts. As part of its quest to reduce its ecological footprint, T&C will introduce 13 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, alongside its all-electric grocery delivery service, and an innovative car share program at its Ballard location, in Seattle. 

“We care about how our actions today affect tomorrow’s world, and we do what we can to influence our families and communities to think this way, too,” said T&C Markets CEO Ryan Ritter. “Our enduring dedication to sustainability has paved the way for innovative practices. With a dedicated sustainability officer on board since 2008, we continue to evolve, ensuring a more resilient and thriving future for generations to come.” 

The EV charging stations are being installed across T&C’s Bainbridge Island, Poulsbo and Shoreline, Wash., locations. Supported by an $8.1 million Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) grant in partnership with Arcadia, Calif.-based EV Charging Solutions (EVCS), these new stations, alongside those built by Seattle City Light, will enable shoppers to charge their vehicles as they shop, with the Level 3 fast chargers providing up to 200 miles of range in a 30-minute session.

The project aligns with Washington state’s mandate to ban the purchase of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and will spur the construction of 76 new EV chargers across priority routes in the state. T&C Markets is one of many grant recipients. 

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this initiative to help expand access to EV charging in Washington,” noted Marina Heppenstall, T&C’s director of sustainability. “We strive to be good stewards in our community. These charging stations complement our other work to reduce the carbon footprint of our company operations.” 

In addition to the EVCS partnership, T&C’s collaboration with Bainbridge Island, Wash.-based PacWesty provides zero-emission grocery delivery to shoppers. The service lowers CO2 emissions while reinforcing the company’s goal of delivering upscale groceries with minimal environmental impact.

T&C also works with ZEV co-op, a Bainbridge Island nonprofit created to offer accessible, affordable electric car sharing to communities in Washington state. Now available at T&C’s Ballard market for use by employees and residents, the program aims to expand access to clean transportation while reducing the need for individual vehicle ownership. 

Founded in 1957 by two brothers and a friend, family-owned and -run T&C operates six stores across Puget Sound. Seattle-based T&C is committed to minimizing its ecological footprint and eradicating systemic and individual bigotry, prejudices and discrimination within the company.

