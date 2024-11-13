EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Kroger’s Newest Marketplace Location
Features of the new store include a 3,000-square-foot space dedicated to curbside pickup operations, as well as a sushi kiosk, Murray’s Cheese counter, drive-thru pharmacy, fuel center, and expanded furniture and apparel sections.
Kroger also announced this week that it is investing further in Central Ohio with another new Marketplace location in the Columbus suburb of Powell. The 123,00-square-foot store is expected to open in late 2025 and will cost about $35 million.
