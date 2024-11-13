EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Kroger’s Newest Marketplace Location

Kroger's newest Marketplace location in Plain City, Ohio, is the company's first new store in the region in 15 years.

The Kroger Co. cut the ribbon last week on its first new store in Central Ohio in 15 years. The 123,000-square-foot Marketplace location, which is situated in the Jerome Village community in Plain City, opened on Nov. 8 and stands as one of Kroger’s largest stores in the Midwest.

The cost of the new build was $38 million and marks the only new Central Ohio location in the last 15 years that hasn’t replaced an older store. The Jerome Village Marketplace employs about 150 associates, with some department leads and managers transferring in from other Kroger locations.

Store manager Nicole Thomas, who has been with the company for eight years, was chosen as one of this year’s Progressive Grocer GenNext honorees.