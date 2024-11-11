ShopRite Builds Bigger and Better Supermarket in Upstate New York

ShopRite's new supermarket in upstate New York includes an expanded produce department with a wide selection of fresh, local and organic offerings.

ShopRite opened its newest state-of-the-art supermarket at 333 North Bedford Road in Mount Kisco, N.Y., on Nov. 10. The 74,000-square-foot store features expanded services, chef-prepared meals to go, smart shopping carts, and a wide variety of fresh foods and departments.

The new store replaced the nearby ShopRite of Bedford Hills, which closed on Nov. 9.

“Our customers will find a bigger store with new amenities and an elevated shopping experience that also delivers the exceptional quality, variety and value ShopRite is known for,” said Steve Savas, president of ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., which operates ShopRite stores across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. “With expanded fresh departments and a focus on sustainable design, this store meets the needs of today’s shoppers while serving as a valuable addition to the community.”

The new ShopRite features Fresh to Table, a one-stop meal destination where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. Offerings include chef-prepared entrees, take-and-bake dishes, freshly made sushi, side dishes, pre-cut fruits and vegetables, and baked-in-store desserts and cakes crafted by award-winning cake decorators.