ShopRite Builds Bigger and Better Supermarket in Upstate New York

The ShopRite in Mount Kisco features Fresh to Table, a one-stop meal destination where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.
The store also includes an expanded produce department with a wide selection of fresh, local and organic offerings; a meat department with skilled butchers available to custom cut items for customers; a seafood department with daily fresh-catch deliveries; a from-scratch bakery; a floral department and more. In addition to popular brands, customers will find specialty products like Bell & Evans poultry and Stonewall Kitchen items, along with ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird private brands.
Customers can use Caper Carts – smart shopping carts powered by Instacart technology that allows customers to scan items as they shop. The store also offers Order.Pickup.Deliver. services, enabling shoppers to order online through ShopRite’s app or website, with options for curbside pickup or home delivery.
To reduce its environmental impact, the Mount Kisco supermarket features energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting systems, glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases, and LED lighting throughout the store and parking lot.
The new ShopRite will employ approximately 200 team members, and those interested in learning more about career opportunities are encouraged to apply in-store or online at ShopRite Careers.
ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern, a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. The company is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.