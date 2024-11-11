 Skip to main content

ShopRite Builds Bigger and Better Supermarket in Upstate New York

Mount Kisco location on North Bedford Road replaces nearby Bedford Hills store
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
ShopRite's new supermarket in upstate New York includes an expanded produce department with a wide selection of fresh, local and organic offerings.

ShopRite opened its newest state-of-the-art supermarket at 333 North Bedford Road in Mount Kisco, N.Y., on Nov. 10. The 74,000-square-foot store features expanded services, chef-prepared meals to go, smart shopping carts, and a wide variety of fresh foods and departments.

The new store replaced the nearby ShopRite of Bedford Hills, which closed on Nov. 9.

“Our customers will find a bigger store with new amenities and an elevated shopping experience that also delivers the exceptional quality, variety and value ShopRite is known for,” said Steve Savas, president of ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., which operates ShopRite stores across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. “With expanded fresh departments and a focus on sustainable design, this store meets the needs of today’s shoppers while serving as a valuable addition to the community.”

The new ShopRite features Fresh to Table, a one-stop meal destination where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. Offerings include chef-prepared entrees, take-and-bake dishes, freshly made sushi, side dishes, pre-cut fruits and vegetables, and baked-in-store desserts and cakes crafted by award-winning cake decorators.

The ShopRite in Mount Kisco features Fresh to Table, a one-stop meal destination where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

The store also includes an expanded produce department with a wide selection of fresh, local and organic offerings; a meat department with skilled butchers available to custom cut items for customers; a seafood department with daily fresh-catch deliveries; a from-scratch bakery; a floral department and more. In addition to popular brands, customers will find specialty products like Bell & Evans poultry and Stonewall Kitchen items, along with ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird private brands.

Customers can use Caper Carts – smart shopping carts powered by Instacart technology that allows customers to scan items as they shop. The store also offers Order.Pickup.Deliver. services, enabling shoppers to order online through ShopRite’s app or website, with options for curbside pickup or home delivery.

To reduce its environmental impact, the Mount Kisco supermarket features energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting systems, glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases, and LED lighting throughout the store and parking lot.

The new ShopRite will employ approximately 200 team members, and those interested in learning more about career opportunities are encouraged to apply in-store or online at ShopRite Careers.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern, a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. The company is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

