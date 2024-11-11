 Skip to main content

Giant Co. to Open Latest Philly Store

Johnathan Heron appointed store manager of South Broad Street location
Johnathan Heron has been appointed store manager of The Giant Co.'s latest Philadelphia store, on South Broad Street.

The Giant Co. will officially open its newest City of Philadelphia store, located at 1001-29 South Broad Street at the corner of Washington Avenue, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. The new 40,000-square-foot location will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and provide more than 100 full- and part-time jobs in the local community. 

“Since opening our first Philadelphia store in 2011, we have continued to offer convenience for city residents’ grocery needs, combined with the freshness, value and quality they have come to expect from Giant,” noted John Ruane, president of The Giant Co. “Our new South Broad store builds on these offerings with a modern, bright décor; increased product variety; and a friendly team providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.” 

Johnathan Heron, a 15-year grocery veteran, has been named store manager of the South Broad store. Team members and community leaders will be present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day. As part of the celebration, the first 150 customers will receive a Giant reusable shopping bag packed with product samples and other grand-opening savings.

“Our team is excited to become a part of the vibrant South Broad community and serve the grocery needs of our neighbors,” said Heron. “Just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia’s newest Giant has everything customers need to celebrate – we know they’re going to love shopping with us.”

Customers at the new store will encounter Giant’s signature fresh departments, among them a large, market-feel produce department with dedicated space for organics; meat and seafood; a service deli with pre-sliced meats and cheeses; dairy; bakery; full-service floral; and a large beer and wine area offering a range of wine slushies and ready-to-drink cocktails. The location will also feature a hot food bar including smoked and barbecued meats, pre-packed salad offerings in the deli, a specialty cheese case, and an in-store sushi chef.

Further, customers can use an underground parking garage while shopping at the store. The store additionally offers a convenient drop-off loop for shoppers who arrive at the store by taxi or rideshare service.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

