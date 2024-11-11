Giant Co. to Open Latest Philly Store

The Giant Co. will officially open its newest City of Philadelphia store, located at 1001-29 South Broad Street at the corner of Washington Avenue, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. The new 40,000-square-foot location will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and provide more than 100 full- and part-time jobs in the local community.

“Since opening our first Philadelphia store in 2011, we have continued to offer convenience for city residents’ grocery needs, combined with the freshness, value and quality they have come to expect from Giant,” noted John Ruane, president of The Giant Co. “Our new South Broad store builds on these offerings with a modern, bright décor; increased product variety; and a friendly team providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.”

Johnathan Heron, a 15-year grocery veteran, has been named store manager of the South Broad store. Team members and community leaders will be present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day. As part of the celebration, the first 150 customers will receive a Giant reusable shopping bag packed with product samples and other grand-opening savings.