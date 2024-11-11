Giant Co. to Open Latest Philly Store
“Our team is excited to become a part of the vibrant South Broad community and serve the grocery needs of our neighbors,” said Heron. “Just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia’s newest Giant has everything customers need to celebrate – we know they’re going to love shopping with us.”
Customers at the new store will encounter Giant’s signature fresh departments, among them a large, market-feel produce department with dedicated space for organics; meat and seafood; a service deli with pre-sliced meats and cheeses; dairy; bakery; full-service floral; and a large beer and wine area offering a range of wine slushies and ready-to-drink cocktails. The location will also feature a hot food bar including smoked and barbecued meats, pre-packed salad offerings in the deli, a specialty cheese case, and an in-store sushi chef.
Further, customers can use an underground parking garage while shopping at the store. The store additionally offers a convenient drop-off loop for shoppers who arrive at the store by taxi or rideshare service.
The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.