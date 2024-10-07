Tops Stores in Pennsylvania Add Ready-to-Drink Cocktails to Alcohol Offerings
“The ability to purchase RTDCs at six select Tops locations enhances our already expansive selection of high-quality wines, beers and seltzers, including many local options,” said Jamie Szpylman, category business manager of alcoholic beverages and salty snacks for Northeast Shared Services, which supports Tops’ main operating company, Northeast Grocery Inc.
Northeast Grocery's other grocery banner, Price Chopper/Market 32, has also started to sell RTD cocktails at five Pennsylvania locations.
Over the summer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 688, allowing low alcohol-by-volume (ABV) spirits-based RTD cocktails to be sold from certain retail outlets that already sell beer and wine products with the same or lower alcohol contents. The bill took effect on Sept. 15. Other grocers already taking advantage of the new state legislation include The Giant Co. and Weis Markets.
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.