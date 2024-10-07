Tops Stores in Pennsylvania Add Ready-to-Drink Cocktails to Alcohol Offerings

Tops will now sell ready-to-drink cocktails at select locations in Pennsylvania.

Following the passage of new state legislation in July, Tops Markets LLC has expanded its adult beverage offerings to include ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails at select locations in Pennsylvania.

Customers can now purchase their favorite brands of RTD cocktails as part of their regular grocery shopping trips. RTD cocktails are available in 12-ounce cans in both 4- and 8-pack options, with selections including such popular brands as Absolut, Cutwater, High Noon, Surfside and Sunny D.

RTD cocktails are available for purchase at the following six Pennsylvania locations between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., in accordance with state regulations: