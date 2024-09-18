Weis Markets Now Carrying Ready-to-Drink Cocktails at Pennsylvania Stores

Weis customers in Pennsylvania now have up to 37 of the best-selling ready-to-drink cocktails to choose from, including such local brands as Stateside and Surfside.

Weis Markets’ beer-wine cafés across Pennsylvania will now offer a selection of ready-to-drink cocktails following the recent enactment of Act 86 of 2024 in the commonwealth. The ready-to-drink cocktails are being sold at 92 Pennsylvania Weis Markets beer-wine cafés as of Wednesday, Sept. 18. Customers will have up to 37 of the best-selling ready-to-drink cocktails to choose from, including such local brands as Stateside and Surfside.

“Introducing ready-to-drink cocktails to our Pennsylvania beer-wine cafés will offer both convenience and variety to our customers’ shopping experience,” noted Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “This new offering allows our customers to find a wide range of premium pre-mixed cocktails all in one place, saving them an extra trip.”