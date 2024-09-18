Weis Markets Now Carrying Ready-to-Drink Cocktails at Pennsylvania Stores
Other supermarket operators in Pennsylvania are doing the same. Earlier this week, The Giant Co. made public its intent to make these products available at nearly all of its Giant and Martin’s stores with operating beer and wine departments throughout the commonwealth this fall. The company has applied for and received permits from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell ready-to-drink cocktails at 138 of its stores.
The state law took effect Sept. 15.
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100.