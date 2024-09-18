 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Now Carrying Ready-to-Drink Cocktails at Pennsylvania Stores

Move comes after recent enactment of Act 86 of 2024
Weis customers in Pennsylvania now have up to 37 of the best-selling ready-to-drink cocktails to choose from, including such local brands as Stateside and Surfside.

Weis Markets’ beer-wine cafés across Pennsylvania will now offer a selection of ready-to-drink cocktails following the recent enactment of Act 86 of 2024 in the commonwealth. The ready-to-drink cocktails are being sold at 92 Pennsylvania Weis Markets beer-wine cafés as of Wednesday, Sept. 18. Customers will have up to 37 of the best-selling ready-to-drink cocktails to choose from, including such local brands as Stateside and Surfside. 

“Introducing ready-to-drink cocktails to our Pennsylvania beer-wine cafés will offer both convenience and variety to our customers’ shopping experience,” noted Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “This new offering allows our customers to find a wide range of premium pre-mixed cocktails all in one place, saving them an extra trip.” 

Other supermarket operators in Pennsylvania are doing the same. Earlier this week, The Giant Co. made public its intent to make these products available at nearly all of its Giant and Martin’s stores with operating beer and wine departments throughout the commonwealth this fall. The company has applied for and received permits from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell ready-to-drink cocktails at 138 of its stores. 

The state law took effect Sept. 15.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100. 

