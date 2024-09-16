 Skip to main content

Giant Co. Can Now Sell Ready-to-Drink Cocktails in Pennsylvania Supermarkets

Move follows signing of Act 86 into state law earlier this year
Marian Zboraj
In addition to wine and beer, select Giant stores in Pennsylvania will now be able to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.

With the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails now allowed in Pennsylvania supermarkets, The Giant Co. has made public its intent to make these products available at nearly all of its Giant and Martin’s stores with operating beer and wine departments throughout the commonwealth this fall. The company has applied for and received permits from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell ready-to-drink cocktails at 138 of its stores. Locations started to display product on Sept. 16 and will continue adding varieties over the coming days and weeks.

“Our stores have been a destination for beer and wine since 2011 and 2016, respectively, and we have heard from our customers about the convenience of being able to grab ready-to-drink cocktails while grocery shopping, too,” said Rebecca Lupfer, SVP and chief merchant at The Giant Co. “We’re excited to expand our offering to customers starting today, with canned cocktails rolling out to 138 stores across Pennsylvania.”

Signed into Pennsylvania law this past July 17, Act 86 of 2024 introduces the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails to the liquor code. Act 86 defines ready-to-drink cocktails as pre-mixed drinks made from distilled liquor and other nonalcoholic liquids packaged by the manufacturer in containers of up to 16 ounces.

In accordance with the state law, ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for purchase at those Giant and Martin’s stores with approved licenses seven days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Giant Co. anticipates having ready-to-drink regional and national brands available for customers.

The grocer enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy. Store cashiers will ask for proper identification – a valid driver's license, passport or military identification card – from any customer wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Similar to beer and wine purchases, customers must also pay for their ready-to-drink cocktail purchases at the register located within the store beer and wine department. Customers will be able to purchase, in a single sale, up to 192 ounces of ready-to-drink cocktails, and/or 192 ounces of malt or brewed beverages, and/or 3 liters of wine.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating in across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

