Giant Co. Can Now Sell Ready-to-Drink Cocktails in Pennsylvania Supermarkets
Signed into Pennsylvania law this past July 17, Act 86 of 2024 introduces the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails to the liquor code. Act 86 defines ready-to-drink cocktails as pre-mixed drinks made from distilled liquor and other nonalcoholic liquids packaged by the manufacturer in containers of up to 16 ounces.
In accordance with the state law, ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for purchase at those Giant and Martin’s stores with approved licenses seven days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Giant Co. anticipates having ready-to-drink regional and national brands available for customers.
The grocer enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy. Store cashiers will ask for proper identification – a valid driver's license, passport or military identification card – from any customer wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Similar to beer and wine purchases, customers must also pay for their ready-to-drink cocktail purchases at the register located within the store beer and wine department. Customers will be able to purchase, in a single sale, up to 192 ounces of ready-to-drink cocktails, and/or 192 ounces of malt or brewed beverages, and/or 3 liters of wine.
The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating in across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.