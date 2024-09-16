Giant Co. Can Now Sell Ready-to-Drink Cocktails in Pennsylvania Supermarkets

With the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails now allowed in Pennsylvania supermarkets, The Giant Co. has made public its intent to make these products available at nearly all of its Giant and Martin’s stores with operating beer and wine departments throughout the commonwealth this fall. The company has applied for and received permits from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell ready-to-drink cocktails at 138 of its stores. Locations started to display product on Sept. 16 and will continue adding varieties over the coming days and weeks.

“Our stores have been a destination for beer and wine since 2011 and 2016, respectively, and we have heard from our customers about the convenience of being able to grab ready-to-drink cocktails while grocery shopping, too,” said Rebecca Lupfer, SVP and chief merchant at The Giant Co. “We’re excited to expand our offering to customers starting today, with canned cocktails rolling out to 138 stores across Pennsylvania.”