Sprouts Farmers Market Opens 5th Pennsylvania Store

Supermarket in York is grocer's 1st location in the commonwealth outside of the Philadelphia market
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Sprouts PA
Sprouts recently welcomed customers to its newest store in Pennsylvania.

Sprouts Farmers Market has opened its fifth store in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the grocer turned the lights on at its latest location in York. 

The new store in the Manchester Crossroads Shopping Mall at 351 Loucks Road is the first Sprouts Pennsylvania store outside of Philadelphia. The 16,000-square-foot store, which officially opened on Friday, Sept.13, has been under construction for the past eight months, said Christopher Potter, the store director.

“This location features our new store layout,” he said. “We’ve changed the size of the box, changed the layout, and are using our new fixtures.”

Potter said the updated layout was designed to make the store more accessible for shoppers and fixtures throughout the store were updated to make them easier to shop. 

The York store, which gives Sprouts a presence in the central part of Pennsylvania, is part of the grocer’s expansion efforts. As previously reported, Sprouts has additional store opening plans slated for the weeks ahead. They include:

Nov. 8

  • Palm Springs, Calif.

Nov. 15

  • Stockbridge-Jodeco, Ga.
  • Studio City, Calif. 

Nov. 22 

  • Cheyanne, Wyo.
  • Georgetown–Wildwood Dr., Texas 

Dec. 6

  • San Jose–N. Capitol Ave., Calif.
  • Downey, Calif.
  • Middletown, Del.
  • Melbourne–Wickham, Fla.
  • Madison, Tenn.

“Given our business momentum, we are eager to expand into more communities,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair during a July 29 earnings webcast.

In York, Sprouts will work closely with seven farmers in the Pennsylvania area to deliver quality produce. The specialty retailer sources farms that promote healthy, clean farming practices such as Harnish Farms, Frecon Farms, Stauffer Huling Farms, Hess Brothers Fruit Company, Lady Moon Farms, Copenhaver Produce, and King Family Farms.

Additionally, through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain edible to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, a local organization that serves 27 counties across the state to distribute healthy, fresh, and local food while creating space for educational and volunteer opportunities, as a member of Feeding America and Feeding Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands

Sprouts Farmers Market in York, Pa.

