Sprouts Farmers Market Opens 5th Pennsylvania Store

Sprouts Farmers Market has opened its fifth store in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the grocer turned the lights on at its latest location in York.

The new store in the Manchester Crossroads Shopping Mall at 351 Loucks Road is the first Sprouts Pennsylvania store outside of Philadelphia. The 16,000-square-foot store, which officially opened on Friday, Sept.13, has been under construction for the past eight months, said Christopher Potter, the store director.

“This location features our new store layout,” he said. “We’ve changed the size of the box, changed the layout, and are using our new fixtures.”