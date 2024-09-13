Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Daily Shop
Although this is the first Daily Shop, it won’t be the only one for long: Whole Foods reports that it intends to open another smaller-footprint store in the East Village area at 409 E. 14th Street. Earlier this summer, a Daily Shop in Hell’s Kitchen was announced.
Elsewhere in the country, Whole Foods is putting the finishing touches on full-sized stores. A 42,460-square-foot outpost is slated to open in Hyannis, Mass., on Oct. 10, replacing a previous location down the road. The larger store will include more than 370 New England-made offerings and its design is inspired by the Cape’s coastal elements.
A few days later, the grocer will open a 50,358-square-foot store in Phoenix, Ariz. The site inside the new Paradise Valley Mall is another relocation of an existing store in that area. According to Whole Foods, the store is larger and brighter and boasts a larger product assortment encompassing store brands, everyday branded offerings, fresh foods, prepared foods and locally-sourced products.
In both Massachusetts and Arizona, shoppers can take part in grand opening festivities that include coffee and snack samples, coupons and giveaways. Whole Foods is donating products to food bank pantries in those markets as well.
The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers