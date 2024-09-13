Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Daily Shop

The new Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, as its name suggests, caters to on-the-go shoppers looking for convenient options in a smaller setting.

The change of seasons is bringing a change to the Whole Foods Market landscape, as the Amazon-owned grocer is set to unveil a trio of stores.

First up: The much-anticipated smaller-format store in New York City, Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, will welcome shoppers on Sept. 18 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Located at 1175 Third Avenue in the Upper East Side, the store spans 9,101 square feet and will offer convenient products like grab-and-go meals and snacks, weekly essentials and meal ingredients aimed at commuter and urban residents. Ready-to-eat and ready-to-make offerings range from freshly made juices to sous vide entrees to single serve hot bowls, among other options.

Similar to full-format Whole Foods stores, this one will carry an array of local items from suppliers based in the Northeast. Whole Foods estimates that the Daily Shop will be stocked with more than 400 local products, including suppliers new to the retailer.

On the day of the grand opening, the first 300 shoppers in line will receive a limited-edition tote bag, free cold brew coffee and muffins. To mark the occasion, Whole Foods continues its tradition of supporting local food pantries through in-kind and excess food product donations.