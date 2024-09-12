The United Family Expands Texas Footprint With New Supermarket

Some of the features in this 80,350-square foot store include Taphouse 16, Chopsticks Noodle and Sushi Bar, a large selection of ReadyMeals, an extensive beer and wine selection, a high-end meat and seafood counter with dry-aged beef, and more. This Market Street also boasts the SMōK’D BBQ brand, an authentic Texas barbecue experience with fresh smoked meat daily.

“From the SMōK’D BBQ to the high-end meat and seafood counter to the extensive beer and wine selection, this Market Street location will bring an incredible experience to our guests in Amarillo,” Hopper said. “We can’t wait to welcome people through the doors.”

Fernando Noriega, director of the new store and a longtime Amarillo resident, said that in addition to the new features and quality products, customers can count on the “great service” that is the foundation of the Market Street brand.

“I have been part of the Amarillo community for a long time, and I can’t wait to continue serving the community in this new store,” Noriega said. “This store has a lot of amazing things to offer, but I also promise great service will remain at the core of what we do. I know this team will do their best to make every day extraordinary for our guests.”