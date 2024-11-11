ALDI Upgrading Seafood Assortment

In response to consumer demand for “fancy fish,” ALDI is upgrading its seafood assortment with the forthcoming debut of Wild Caught Alaskan Sablefish, also known as Black Cod.

The fish will make a splash as an ALDI Find beginning Nov. 20 with a 10-ounce piece priced at $8.99.

“At ALDI, we pride ourselves on making premium products affordable,” said John Lee, director of National Buying for Seafood at ALDI. “Over the past year, we’ve seen strong shopper demand for premium seafood options. Offering Sablefish to our shoppers for the first time will allow us to continue delivering on shoppers’ appetite for products that help them create an elevated dining experience without the price tag to match.”

[RELATED: New Sustainable Seafood Brand Makes Its Debut]

Lee noted the retailer has also seen strong demand for other seafood products, including Snow Crab Legs, with demand up triple digits and high repeat purchases of Chilean Sea Bass.

ALDI officials noted that Sablefish populations are booming thanks to favorable environmental conditions and effective fishery management practices. The population is expected to continue to stay strong over the next decade, making the fish a sustainable choice.

ALDI is sourcing its Sablefish directly from Alaskan waters, helping ensure the fish has a rich, buttery flavor and high oil content perfect for gourmet dishes. Store officials said the grocer carefully selected a fixed-weight portion for better consistency, and easier cooking for a restaurant-quality experience at home.

Product packaging has a recipe for a well-known miso black cod recipe on it, a similar recipe to one used by a well-known Michelin star restaurant chain.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.