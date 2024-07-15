Acme Smoked Fish Acquires Banner Smoked Fish
Caslow and his team have been collaborating with Banner for the past few months to ensure that quality standards are exceeded during the transition, and both companies are dedicated to delivering superior service to customers across the country. Banner founder Avi Attias and his son, Eli, will join Acme, moving their operations from Coney Island to Acme’s Greenpoint production facility.
The two brands will continue to provide extensive lines of smoked and cured fish specialties, among them salmon, whitefish, sable, tuna, herring, trout, whiting, and smoked fish salads. Acme’s customers will also gain access to Banner’s line of premium kosher smoked fish certified by the CRC (Central Rabbinical Congress).
“After more than three decades spent growing our business and serving our incredible customers, joining forces with Acme is a natural next step,” explained Avi Attias, who began Banner in 1988. “When you walk the same walk and talk the same talk, we’re in a seamless transition that will give our bagel and deli customers an even broader range of delicious options.”
This fall, Acme will continue to grow its product portfolio nationally, with such new smoked fish products as the first branded cold-smoked tuna on the market, and a smoked salmon dip created with Mike’s Hot Honey. Additionally, the company plans to open a larger Florida production facility, and is also seeking to expand its portfolio into adjacent segments of the smoked fish market.
Acme, which was founded in 1906, smokes fish not only at its Brooklyn headquarters, but also in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile and Denmark.