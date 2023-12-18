Acme Smoked Fish Sesame Crusted Smoked Yellowfin Tuna and Lox in a Box Snack Kits

Products roll out nationally in January 2024
Acme Products 2024 Main Image

Acme Smoked Fish is debuting two unique smoked fish products to start off an exciting 2024 full of product innovation. Sesame Crusted Smoked Yellowfin Tuna and two Lox in a Box Snack Kits will be available for nationwide distribution in January. The first branded cold-smoked tuna product on the market, premium, wild-caught and sustainably sourced, Sesame Crusted Smoked Yellowfin Tuna is cured and lightly cold-smoked before the filets are brushed with toasted sesame oil and coated with sesame seeds. The product can be served atop a salad, in a grain or pasta dish, rolled up in sushi, or as an entrée. A 3-ounce single-serve package offering 20 grams of protein retails for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.99. With healthful snacking on the rise in the United States, Acme is capitalizing on this trend with its convenient single-serve Lox in a Box offerings, featuring silky smoked salmon paired with Cream Cheese in a 3-ounce kit or Avocado Spread in a 4.25-ounce kit, along with artisanal crackers and a utensil, and providing a hefty 12 grams of protein. Either brightly colored kit has a suggested retail price range of $5.99-6.99. As it heads into a new year, Acme has refreshed its visual brand to showcase a more approachable and modern look and feel, with plans in place to debut refreshed packaging and innovative products. 

