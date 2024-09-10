Seafood Category Gets New Sales Hook

If there are plenty of fish in the sea, as the saying goes, there are plenty of opportunities to boost sales across seafood categories. Although seafood has experienced some overall declines in units and sales in recent history, greater product variety, an emphasis on sourcing and sustainability, and continuing cook-at-home behaviors can net a greater share of shoppers’ protein dollars.

According to data from Chicago-based market research firm Circana, shared in the 2024 “Power of Seafood” report published by FMI — The Food Industry Association, 85.4% of households purchase “any” type of seafood. The category rang up $18.8 billion in sales in 2023, fueled by fresh ($6.2 billion) and frozen ($6.7 billion) products.

Despite a 3.1% decline in seafood revenue in 2023, this year’s market is looking better. “We’ve seen overall seafood consumption levels drop due to inflation-driven prices and seafood costs relative to other proteins, but we continue to see shoppers enjoy seafood at home, particularly frequent seafood eaters who consume seafood two more or more times per week,” points out Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many shoppers learned how to prepare seafood dishes at home, and they haven’t forgotten those skills or the savings they see when preparing seafood meals at home.”

Some products are faring better than others as shoppers balance value and at-home eating experiences. July sales data shared by San Antonio-based 210 Analytics reveals that dollar sales remain down overall, but more species are growing in pounds, among them salmon and shrimp. Cod is also having a solid year in terms of sales, that data shows.

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) reports that two-thirds of consumers who have a preference opt for Alaska salmon over any other type. That said, people are looking for more options, and suppliers and retailers are giving it to them, the Juneau-based organization has found.

“Seafood in more formats means more sales overall,” asserts Megan Rider, domestic marketing director at ASMI.