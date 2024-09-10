Seafood Category Gets New Sales Hook

ASMI reports that 61% of consumers say that they eat seafood at least once a week, and six in 10 would like to eat more.
Seafood departments can provide shortcuts to make it more convenient for shoppers to prepare seafood dishes at home. “For both cost and convenience, shoppers are attracted to value-added products like marinated filets or fresh-prepared items like kebabs and salmon cakes,” says Rider. “For example, an Alaska seafood wholesaler recently launched frozen miso-glazed Alaska black cod filets, to great success, introducing what was traditionally perceived as a high-end, luxury species to aspiring home cooks around the country.”
To help grocers assist their shoppers, ASMI offers in-store merchandising materials, training, ads, photography and recipes. The group also provides information on how fresh-frozen seafood can be prepared without thawing, using Cook It Frozen techniques.
Stein echoes the importance of giving consumers more ideas, including suggestions directly from seafood associates. “During these inflationary times, shoppers want to be sure they are getting the most value out of their purchases, and with seafood, shoppers are uncertain of how to cook it properly,” he notes. “Shoppers tell us they want more education from their seafood department about cooking techniques, recipes and the different benefits of seafood varieties. That’s why customer service-oriented seafood counter associates are so important. Food retailers should be sure to share the health and well-being and sustainability benefits of seafood with shoppers, such as USDA’s MyPlate information encouraging consumers to eat seafood two or more times per week.”
Finally, grocers can reach sustainability-minded consumers by showcasing seafood products sourced in a responsible way. “Seafood consumers prefer wild-caught seafood four to one over farmed, and across the U.S., shoppers prefer seafood from Alaska five to one, compared to other sources,” observes Rider. “For retailers, this means continuing to highlight the source, such as Alaska, as well as sustainability certifications, such as Responsible Fisheries Management.”
The “Power of Seafood” report affirms that shoppers are paying attention to sourcing from a sustainability standpoint. According to that study, nearly 74% of seafood consumers say that a store’s commitment to sustainable or environmentally responsible seafood is the primary (14%), a very important (32%) or a somewhat important (27%) reason in their decision of where they purchase seafood. Additionally, half of shoppers are now aware that their seafood store identifies whether the seafood sold there is sustainable, up from 31% in 2019.