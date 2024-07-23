Safe Catch Canned Smoked Rainbow Trout

Employing a proprietary testing technology that guarantees the lowest mercury limit in its products, Safe Catch has now introduced canned smoked rainbow trout. The deskinned and deboned fillets are slow cooked to retain all nutrients and flavors, with no added fillers or preservatives, and then packed in water or sunflower oil with chili, offering consumers a safe and nutritious seafood option. Naturally rich in healthy fatty oils and juices, Safe Catch canned trout contains an average of 650 milligrams of DHA and omega-3s and 14 grams of protein per serving. The product is Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified as responsibly farmed, Non-GMO, Keto Certified, Paleo Certified and Whole30 Approved, as well as officially endorsed by the American Pregnancy Association. A 4-ounce can retails for a suggested $7.49.