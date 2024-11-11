Dollar General Opens 1st Distribution Facility in Colorado
Dollar General opened its first store in the Centennial State in 2006 and currently employs more than 950 Coloradoans through its distribution center and store presence. The company plans to celebrate the grand opening of its North Little Rock, Ark., facility in 2025.
To celebrate the opening of the Aurora facility, the discount retailer provided $10,000 each to Aurora Public Schools to strengthen literacy and education initiatives and to Food Bank of the Rockies to help address food insecurity and nourish neighbors in need.
Dollar General recently attended Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., to highlight the importance of its Serving Others mission. Eric Voyles, the company's senior director of corporate responsibility and philanthropy, joined fellow panelists Jason Schultz, manager sustainability at ALDI US, and Nancy Dalton, director of Amazon Access, to discuss "neighborly moves."
For career opportunities at the Aurora facility and other Dollar General locations, interested candidates can go to www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.