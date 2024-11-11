 Skip to main content

Dollar General Opens 1st Distribution Facility in Colorado

1-million-square-foot facility to support company’s growing DG Private Fleet presence
Marian Zboraj
Dollar General Colorado
Dollar General celebrates the grand opening of its Aurora, Co., distribution center with employees, their families, elected officials and community donations.

Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its Aurora, Co., distribution center on Nov. 9 with employees, their families, company leadership and elected officials, alongside donations to Aurora Public Schools and the Food Bank of the Rockies to highlight its mission of Serving Others.

“Today’s grand-opening celebrations represent a milestone in Dollar General’s history in Colorado as our first distribution facility in the Centennial State, and we are excited to celebrate with our employees, their families and community partners,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “The Aurora facility will not only create positive economic impact through new jobs and long-term career opportunities for employees, it will also further support our ability to better serve our stores and customers throughout the western United States. We appreciate the constructive partnerships with state and local officials, including Gov. Jared Polis, and we look forward to a longstanding presence in the state.”

The state-of-the-art, approximately 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to create approximately 400 new jobs at full capacity and will also support the company’s growing DG Private Fleet presence. Dollar General initially revealed its intent to expand its private fleet in July 2022. 

Dollar General opened its first store in the Centennial State in 2006 and currently employs more than 950 Coloradoans through its distribution center and store presence. The company plans to celebrate the grand opening of its North Little Rock, Ark., facility in 2025.

To celebrate the opening of the Aurora facility, the discount retailer provided $10,000 each to Aurora Public Schools to strengthen literacy and education initiatives and to Food Bank of the Rockies to help address food insecurity and nourish neighbors in need.

Dollar General recently attended Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., to highlight the importance of its Serving Others mission. Eric Voyles, the company's senior director of corporate responsibility and philanthropy, joined fellow panelists Jason Schultz, manager sustainability at ALDI US, and Nancy Dalton, director of Amazon Access, to discuss "neighborly moves."

For career opportunities at the Aurora facility and other Dollar General locations, interested candidates can go to www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

