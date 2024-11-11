Dollar General Opens 1st Distribution Facility in Colorado

Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its Aurora, Co., distribution center on Nov. 9 with employees, their families, company leadership and elected officials, alongside donations to Aurora Public Schools and the Food Bank of the Rockies to highlight its mission of Serving Others.

“Today’s grand-opening celebrations represent a milestone in Dollar General’s history in Colorado as our first distribution facility in the Centennial State, and we are excited to celebrate with our employees, their families and community partners,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “The Aurora facility will not only create positive economic impact through new jobs and long-term career opportunities for employees, it will also further support our ability to better serve our stores and customers throughout the western United States. We appreciate the constructive partnerships with state and local officials, including Gov. Jared Polis, and we look forward to a longstanding presence in the state.”

The state-of-the-art, approximately 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to create approximately 400 new jobs at full capacity and will also support the company’s growing DG Private Fleet presence. Dollar General initially revealed its intent to expand its private fleet in July 2022.