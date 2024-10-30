Metro Debuts Automated Fresh Distribution Center in Toronto
Metro’s modernized supply chain aims to:
- Improve service to its store network with greater precision and less handling time.
- Provide efficiency gains throughout the supply chain that will enable the retailer to be more competitive.
- Offer greater precision in order fulfillment, which will improve its in-stock position in stores.
- Enhance the customer experience through greater variety and freshness.
- Sustain anticipated growth.
In other Metro news, after more than 12 years with the company, François EVP, CFO and Treasurer François Thibault has revealed his intent to retire next spring.
Since joining Metro in 2012, Thibault has overseen a number of key acquisitions, including the Jean Coutu Group, and supported the modernization of the supply chain. He ensured the company’s secure financial position and disciplined capital allocation, guiding sustained investments across the business and contributing to the achievement of its long-term financial objectives. He also established strong credibility with investors and built an effective team.
“I am grateful to François for his strong leadership and partnership over the last 12 years and thank him for his significant contribution to our success,” said La Flèche.
In the meantime, Metro will work to identify, through an external search, a successor who will be ready to take on the role by the time Thibault retires, enabling a smooth transition.
Metro is a food and pharmacy retailer in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of e-commerce services, the company operates or services a network of 980 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies mainly under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. Metro is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.