Metro Debuts Automated Fresh Distribution Center in Toronto

Metro Inc. has opened its automated distribution center for fresh products in Toronto, marking the completion of the retailer’s nearly $1 billion CAN investment in updating its supply chain. The debut of the Toronto facility wraps up the final phase of Metro’s seven-year modernization project.

Begun in 2017, the project included investments in a new automated fresh and frozen distribution center in Terrebonne, Quebec, which opened last year; the expansion of the fresh produce distribution center in Laval, Quebec; and the construction of two new automated distribution centers in Toronto – a frozen facility that opened in 2022, and the new fresh facility.

“Our new automated distribution centers, as well as the expansion of one of our facilities, represent a substantial investment in Metro’s future,” noted Eric La Flèche, president and CEO of Montreal-based Metro Inc. “The transformation of our supply chain will provide capacity for future growth and efficiency, strengthen our market position, and generate new opportunities for our employees.”

The automated facilities feature cutting-edge technology provided by Metro’s automation partner, Parkstein, Germany-based Witron, with which the retailer has been working since 2017.

“The opening of Metro’s Toronto Fresh DC represents a major milestone,” said Dan Gabbard, the company’s VP of logistics and distribution. “This facility incorporates modern technology that boosts our efficiency as a retailer, ensuring we can deliver high-quality food products to our stores more efficiently, thereby enhancing freshness and quality.”