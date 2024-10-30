 Skip to main content

Metro Debuts Automated Fresh Distribution Center in Toronto

Retailer completes $1B CAN investment in modernizing supply chain
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Metro Supermarket Quebec Main Image
The debut of an automated fresh distribution center in Toronto wraps up the final phase of Metro’s seven-year supply chain modernization project.

Metro Inc. has opened its automated distribution center for fresh products in Toronto, marking the completion of the retailer’s nearly $1 billion CAN investment in updating its supply chain. The debut of the Toronto facility wraps up the final phase of Metro’s seven-year modernization project.

Begun in 2017, the project included investments in a new automated fresh and frozen distribution center in Terrebonne, Quebec, which opened last year; the expansion of the fresh produce distribution center in Laval, Quebec; and the construction of two new automated distribution centers in Toronto – a frozen facility that opened in 2022, and the new fresh facility.

“Our new automated distribution centers, as well as the expansion of one of our facilities, represent a substantial investment in Metro’s future,” noted Eric La Flèche, president and CEO of Montreal-based Metro Inc. “The transformation of our supply chain will provide capacity for future growth and efficiency, strengthen our market position, and generate new opportunities for our employees.”

The automated facilities feature cutting-edge technology provided by Metro’s automation partner, Parkstein, Germany-based Witron, with which the retailer has been working since 2017. 

“The opening of Metro’s Toronto Fresh DC represents a major milestone,” said Dan Gabbard, the company’s VP of logistics and distribution. “This facility incorporates modern technology that boosts our efficiency as a retailer, ensuring we can deliver high-quality food products to our stores more efficiently, thereby enhancing freshness and quality.”

Metro’s modernized supply chain aims to:

  • Improve service to its store network with greater precision and less handling time.
  • Provide efficiency gains throughout the supply chain that will enable the retailer to be more competitive.
  • Offer greater precision in order fulfillment, which will improve its in-stock position in stores.
  • Enhance the customer experience through greater variety and freshness.
  • Sustain anticipated growth.

In other Metro news, after more than 12 years with the company, François EVP, CFO and Treasurer François Thibault has revealed his intent to retire next spring.

Since joining Metro in 2012, Thibault has overseen a number of key acquisitions, including the Jean Coutu Group, and supported the modernization of the supply chain. He ensured the company’s secure financial position and disciplined capital allocation, guiding sustained investments across the business and contributing to the achievement of its long-term financial objectives. He also established strong credibility with investors and built an effective team.

“I am grateful to François for his strong leadership and partnership over the last 12 years and thank him for his significant contribution to our success,” said La Flèche.

In the meantime, Metro will work to identify, through an external search, a successor who will be ready to take on the role by the time Thibault retires, enabling a smooth transition.

Metro is a food and pharmacy retailer in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of e-commerce services, the company operates or services a network of 980 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies mainly under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. Metro is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

