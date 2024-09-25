 Skip to main content

T&T Supermarket Grows in Home Country

Canadian Asian grocery chain opening 2nd store in Ottawa, Ontario, area
T&T Supermarket's latest store is slated to open in Kanata, Ontario, on Oct. 24.

Canadian Asian grocery retailer T&T Supermarket will open its second Ottawa, Ontario-area store, in the suburb of Kanata. The 38,000-square-foot location is slated to make its official debut on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Hazeldean Mall on 300 Eagleson Road. The invitation-only opening ceremony will kick off at 8:00 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 9:00 a.m. Entertainment will consist of various performances, including the traditional lion dance.

Among T&T Kanata’s offerings will be food items that the chain’s fans already know and love, including self-serve hot food, sushi, Papa Chicken, Lava Mochi Puff and Egg Tart. The company urges customers to join the T&T Rewards Program in advance to start earning points for every $20 spent, for both in-store and online. The store will be open seven days a week, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, T&T has been on something of a south-of-the-border growth spurt lately, with three stores currently planned for the United States – two in Washington state and one in San Jose, Calif. To help it expand Stateside, the company hired U.S. retail estate expert Chris Pine last year as head of real estate on its U.S. leadership team. 

Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T, which currently operates more than 30 stores across Canada, is known for its wide selection of authentic Asian products, fresh produce, full-service meat counter, live seafood tanks and an acclaimed in-store prepared food program. T&T Supermarket’s parent company, Loblaw Cos., operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

