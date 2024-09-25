T&T Supermarket Grows in Home Country

Canadian Asian grocery retailer T&T Supermarket will open its second Ottawa, Ontario-area store, in the suburb of Kanata. The 38,000-square-foot location is slated to make its official debut on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Hazeldean Mall on 300 Eagleson Road. The invitation-only opening ceremony will kick off at 8:00 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 9:00 a.m. Entertainment will consist of various performances, including the traditional lion dance.

Among T&T Kanata’s offerings will be food items that the chain’s fans already know and love, including self-serve hot food, sushi, Papa Chicken, Lava Mochi Puff and Egg Tart. The company urges customers to join the T&T Rewards Program in advance to start earning points for every $20 spent, for both in-store and online. The store will be open seven days a week, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

