T&T Supermarket Grows in Home Country
Canadian Asian grocery chain opening 2nd store in Ottawa, Ontario, area
Meanwhile, T&T has been on something of a south-of-the-border growth spurt lately, with three stores currently planned for the United States – two in Washington state and one in San Jose, Calif. To help it expand Stateside, the company hired U.S. retail estate expert Chris Pine last year as head of real estate on its U.S. leadership team.