H Mart Partnering With DoorDash

Among the new partnerships just revealed by on-demand delivery service DoorDash is one with ethnic food retailer H Mart. The largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, the company provides an expansive selection of groceries, everyday essentials and high-end products from 75-plus locations across the country.

The other merchants joining DoorDash are Mattress Firm, the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer, and Aveda, which creates plant-powered vegan beauty products for hair, skin, and body.

“Millions of consumers shop DoorDash’s retail and grocery categories each month,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at the San Francisco-based company. “They look to DoorDash as the new way to run errands, from stocking up on weekly grocery essentials to decorating a new apartment. We’re thrilled with the addition of these new merchants and our ability to meet consumers’ everyday needs, making life easier not just during this season, but throughout the entire year.”

As more consumers order from non-restaurant and new categories than ever before, DoorDash is making considerable progress in its selection efforts on the platform. According to the company, it has more than 115,000 non-restaurant stores on the Marketplace in North America as of June 2024, including the top beauty, retail, and grocery stores.