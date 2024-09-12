H Mart Partnering With DoorDash
Ethnic grocer now offers on-demand delivery via service
H Mart, Mattress Firm and Aveda will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, lower service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.
This past July, H Mart teamed up with delivery platform Uber in a partnership covering 78 of the Asian-American grocery chain’s locations.
Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart operates in 15 states. The company is No. 83 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.