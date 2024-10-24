Instacart Widens Service in Canada
Doug Nathanson, chief development officer at Empire, highlighted the convenience factor. “We are excited to be expanding our e-commerce offering and continuing to grow the market. Through this new partnership with Instacart, Empire has expanded how customers can shop our banners, giving us access to a larger segment of the e-commerce market,” he remarked. “We have proudly offered home delivery service to customers with our world-class Voilà platform since 2020 and now expand our reach to give more customers more choices, faster. That’s a winning recipe.”
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to transform how people shop. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers earn by picking, packing and delivering orders.