 Skip to main content

Instacart Widens Service in Canada

Grocery tech company announces partnerships with Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy and Longo’s
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sobey's instacart
Instacart is adding Empire’s banner stores to the Instacart App in Canada.

Instacart continues to expand its reach in North America. This week, the grocery tech company shared that it is adding service to more than five million households in Canada, thanks to a new partnership with Empire Co. Ltd.

That retail company will offer the Instacart App across its banner in Ontario, including more than 250 locations operated by Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and Longo’s. Even though Instacart already works with more than 90 retail banners in Canada to deliver from more than 6,000 locations across all 10 provinces, the company plans to expand its presence in that nation. 

“Today is a significant milestone as we welcome the Empire banner stores on the Instacart App. It not only deepens our commitment to serving Canadian communities, but also enhances our mission to make grocery shopping effortless for everyone,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. “Growing up here, I’ve seen firsthand how local, trusted brands, like Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and Longo’s, are woven into our everyday lives. With Empire stores now just a tap away on our app, I’m thrilled to bring even greater convenience to Canadians.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Doug Nathanson, chief development officer at Empire, highlighted the convenience factor. “We are excited to be expanding our e-commerce offering and continuing to grow the market. Through this new partnership with Instacart, Empire has expanded how customers can shop our banners, giving us access to a larger segment of the e-commerce market,” he remarked. “We have proudly offered home delivery service to customers with our world-class Voilà platform since 2020 and now expand our reach to give more customers more choices, faster. That’s a winning recipe.”

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to transform how people shop. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers earn by picking, packing and delivering orders. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds