Instacart Widens Service in Canada

Instacart continues to expand its reach in North America. This week, the grocery tech company shared that it is adding service to more than five million households in Canada, thanks to a new partnership with Empire Co. Ltd.

That retail company will offer the Instacart App across its banner in Ontario, including more than 250 locations operated by Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and Longo’s. Even though Instacart already works with more than 90 retail banners in Canada to deliver from more than 6,000 locations across all 10 provinces, the company plans to expand its presence in that nation.

“Today is a significant milestone as we welcome the Empire banner stores on the Instacart App. It not only deepens our commitment to serving Canadian communities, but also enhances our mission to make grocery shopping effortless for everyone,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. “Growing up here, I’ve seen firsthand how local, trusted brands, like Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and Longo’s, are woven into our everyday lives. With Empire stores now just a tap away on our app, I’m thrilled to bring even greater convenience to Canadians.”