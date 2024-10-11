Foxtrot Café & Market Relaunches Digital Services

Items available for order ahead and pickup in store include Foxtrot's expanded coffee lineup and its reimagined food offerings, including exclusive coffee blends and signature breakfast tacos.

Foxtrot Café & Market is once again using technology to connect with it customers where and when they want to interact with the retailer.

The retailer relaunched its mobile app and digital ordering platform, enabling customers to order ahead and one-hour delivery services.

The items available for order ahead and pickup in store include Foxtrot's expanded coffee lineup and its reimagined food offerings, including exclusive coffee blends and Foxtrot’s signature breakfast tacos, new, made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches and bowls, and freshly baked cookies.

All of the other Foxtrot favorites sold in stores are available for pickup within 30 minutes or delivery within one hour, including a spirits selection only available through the app. Delivery will be available in the same zones as before, from Rogers Park to the South Loop.