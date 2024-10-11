Foxtrot Café & Market Relaunches Digital Services
"Foxtrot began as a digital-only delivery service, and our e-commerce offerings have remained a cornerstone of the business since the day we opened our first physical store," said Foxtrot Cofounder Taylor Bloom. "Over the years, many of our customers have shopped both in-store and online, so restoring our e-commerce capabilities was a top priority in our relaunch plan. The reintroduction of our mobile apps provides customers with even more ways to enjoy Foxtrot, all with the added benefit of our industry-leading $5 flat delivery fee."
The reintroduction of its digital services follows Foxtrot's return to the retail scene. The banner reopened two Chicago stores in September, five months after shutting down all retail operations in April.
Chicago-based Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond.
This article was originally reported in sister publication Convenience Store News.