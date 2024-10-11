4 Consumer Trends That Will Influence Food & Drink Industry in 2025

Jenny Zegler, director of food and drink at Mintel, said that brands and grocers can respond in different ways to evolving consumer preferences and behaviors. “Starting in 2025, brands must streamline their health claims to the critical nutrients they contain. Simplified claims that highlight protein, fiber, vitamins and mineral content will appeal to people who are using weight-loss drugs, as well as the majority of consumers who define their diets based on their individual needs and how food makes them feel," she said.

Mintel’s analysts noted that the trends reflect some dualities evident in today’s marketplace that has been impacted by a variety of macro conditions. For example, the writers pointed out how consumers seem to cross between health and indulgence, sometimes in contradictory ways. Continuing trends earlier in the 2020s, the “Chain Reaction’ and “Hybrid Harvest” moves exemplify industry innovations, including rapidly advancing technologies, and concurrent supply chain disruptions.

The full report, which includes 2025 projections, longer-term possibilities, supporting consumer data and product spotlights, is available online.