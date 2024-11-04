Roche Bros. to Sell Controlling Interest to Wholesale Customer
Bozzuto’s shared its own statement underscoring that point, declaring: “The reported transaction will enable Roche Bros. to maintain its autonomy and continue to independently operate and grow its business. We remain fully committed to serving all of our retail partners moving forward."
According to an attorney for Bozzuto’s who spoke at a Boston licensing board meeting last week, the Roche family members sold Bozzuto’s a 51% share of the company.
Based in Cheshire, Conn., Bozzuto’s is a wholesaler of food and household products serving independently owned retailers in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. It was founded in 1945 and is currently led by Chairman, President and CEO Michael A. Bozzuto.
Regional grocer Roche Bros. operates 14 Roche Bros. and Sudbury Farms stores in Massachusetts.