Brookshire Grocery Widens Presence in Texas

The four Shoppin' Baskit stores that BGC is acquiring will be converted to Spring Market stores that are under its retail umbrella.

Brookshire Grocery Co.’s footprint in Texas just got bigger. The retailer announced that it is acquiring four Shoppin’ Baskit stores in West and Central Texas and will integrate them into the Spring Market banner.

The locations in the towns of Ranger, Coleman, Ballinger and De Leon will close for a short time in early December to convert to Spring Market stores. In addition to an expanded assortment of groceries and household essentials, the markets will also carry a variety of products from ACE Hardware as part of Brookshire’s partnership with ACE.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to extend our service to our neighbors in West Texas and proud to partner with ACE Hardware. With an expanded team, we look forward to a bright future ahead,” said BGC Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire. “Many familiar faces will be joining us, ready to deliver quality products at competitive prices and exceptional customer service. For more than 96 years, BGC has remained committed to providing the very best service, and we’re excited to continue that tradition in these new communities.”

Shoppin’ Baskit stores have operated as full-service supermarkets, offering grocery staples, fresh meat, fresh produce and deli products and custom pizzas through a partnership with Hunt Brothers Pizza. The stores were also known for their variety of hunting supplies.

BGC currently operates more than 200 store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma under the banners of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Fresh by Brookshire's, and Reasor’s. The company is No. 64 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as a Top Regional Grocer.