Kroger Invests in North Texas With Newest Grocery Store

Kroger’s Dallas division recently opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store, in Melissa, Texas – the company’s first new store in North Texas since 2019. The 123,000-square-foot store located at 2721 Sam Rayburn Highway represents an investment of $36 million in the community. The company says it is the first grocery store of its kind in the City of Melissa, providing access to more than 35,000 fresh, affordable products.

The new Kroger Marketplace store features a Starbucks kiosk, a Murray’s Cheese counter, a fuel center with 18 fueling positions and a grab-and-go kiosk with beverages and snacks, and full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise, including outdoor-living products, home goods, apparel, toys and more.

Kroger Marketplace in Melissa also provides more than 300 jobs for the local community.

“We are excited to open the new store in the city of Melissa, one of the fastest-growing cities in North Texas,” said Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas division. "We recognize Kroger’s unique role in the communities we serve. As an employer, grocery retailer, health care provider and more, we have a responsibility to create positive change and deliver on Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.”