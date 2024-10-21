Kroger Invests in North Texas With Newest Grocery Store
Competition will soon be heating up for the new store. Approximately 6 miles away from the Kroger Marketplace in Melissa, Texas-based H-E-B is constructing its own store. H-E-B officially started construction on the store at the northeast corner of U.S. 75 and Highway 121 in January. At 131,000 square feet, the store will include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, and Curbside and Home Delivery. The location is expected to open sometime in 2025.
In the meantime, Kroger is giving back to the community. The retailer celebrated its Melissa grand opening by making donations to support local hunger relief organizations including North Texas Feed the Need, Feed My Sheep and Grace Place Food Pantry as part of the company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. Kroger also contributed to the Melissa High School Marching Band, Jazz Ensemble, Athletic Department and Cheer Team.
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.