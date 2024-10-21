 Skip to main content

Kroger Invests in North Texas With Newest Grocery Store

Company touts location is 1st of its kind in city of Melissa
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Kroger's 123,000-square-foot store in Melissa, Texas, represents an investment of $36 million in the community.

Kroger’s Dallas division recently opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store, in Melissa, Texas – the company’s first new store in North Texas since 2019. The 123,000-square-foot store located at 2721 Sam Rayburn Highway represents an investment of $36 million in the community. The company says it is the first grocery store of its kind in the City of Melissa, providing access to more than 35,000 fresh, affordable products.

The new Kroger Marketplace store features a Starbucks kiosk, a Murray’s Cheese counter, a fuel center with 18 fueling positions and a grab-and-go kiosk with beverages and snacks, and full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise, including outdoor-living products, home goods, apparel, toys and more.

Kroger Marketplace in Melissa also provides more than 300 jobs for the local community.

“We are excited to open the new store in the city of Melissa, one of the fastest-growing cities in North Texas,” said Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas division. "We recognize Kroger’s unique role in the communities we serve. As an employer, grocery retailer, health care provider and more, we have a responsibility to create positive change and deliver on Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.”

Competition will soon be heating up for the new store. Approximately 6 miles away from the Kroger Marketplace in Melissa, Texas-based H-E-B is constructing its own store. H-E-B officially started construction on the store at the northeast corner of U.S. 75 and Highway 121 in January. At 131,000 square feet, the store will include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, and Curbside and Home Delivery. The location is expected to open sometime in 2025.

In the meantime, Kroger is giving back to the community. The retailer celebrated its Melissa grand opening by making donations to support local hunger relief organizations including North Texas Feed the Need, Feed My Sheep and Grace Place Food Pantry as part of the company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. Kroger also contributed to the Melissa High School Marching Band, Jazz Ensemble, Athletic Department and Cheer Team.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

