H-E-B Grows Store Roster in Texas

Grocer shares plans for upcoming projects
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B
H-E-B officially kicked off construction for its first store in Manor, Texas.

H-E-B is in development mode as it makes moves for new stores in its home state of Texas.

First up, the grocer revealed plans to build a third H-E-B store in San Marcos, part of the Greater Austin Metropolitan Area. Located at I-35 and McCarty Lane, the 114,000-square-foot store is still in the planning phases, and a timeline for opening will be released at a later date. 

“We are always looking for growth opportunities to better serve our customers. This is a project we have had in the works for years, and we look forward to serving even more customers in this growing part of Texas with the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B SVP, Central Texas Region.

The store will include the city’s first True Texas BBQ restaurant. H-E-B operates more than 30 True Texas BBQ locations across the state. True Texas BBQ serves all-natural meats that are smoked in-house over Texas oak wood, as well as sides such as brisket beans, creamed corn and homestyle potato salad.

East of Austin, H-E-B has already broken ground on its first store in Manor, at Highway 290 and Farm to Market Road 973. Similar to the San Marcos location, the 101,000-square-foot Manor H-E-B will include pharmacy pickup spaces, a curbside area and a fuel station. The Manor location will also feature a car wash. The store is expected to open in late 2025.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege to open our first store in a new community, allowing us to serve even more Texans,” said Harm. “We look forward to meeting our new customers and serving Manor with a wide assortment of products and services and the best H-E-B has to offer.”

Farther north, H-E-B continues its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.

Construction is set to begin this month on H-E-B Forney. The nearly 131,000-square-foot store at U.S. 80 and Gateway Boulevard reinforces H-E-B’s commitment to serve more customers in this growing part of Texas. The Forney location is expected to open in early 2026. 

H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, currently operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. 

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

