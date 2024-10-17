H-E-B Grows Store Roster in Texas
East of Austin, H-E-B has already broken ground on its first store in Manor, at Highway 290 and Farm to Market Road 973. Similar to the San Marcos location, the 101,000-square-foot Manor H-E-B will include pharmacy pickup spaces, a curbside area and a fuel station. The Manor location will also feature a car wash. The store is expected to open in late 2025.
“It’s always an honor and a privilege to open our first store in a new community, allowing us to serve even more Texans,” said Harm. “We look forward to meeting our new customers and serving Manor with a wide assortment of products and services and the best H-E-B has to offer.”
Farther north, H-E-B continues its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.
Construction is set to begin this month on H-E-B Forney. The nearly 131,000-square-foot store at U.S. 80 and Gateway Boulevard reinforces H-E-B’s commitment to serve more customers in this growing part of Texas. The Forney location is expected to open in early 2026.
H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, currently operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.
Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.