H-E-B Grows Store Roster in Texas

H-E-B is in development mode as it makes moves for new stores in its home state of Texas.

First up, the grocer revealed plans to build a third H-E-B store in San Marcos, part of the Greater Austin Metropolitan Area. Located at I-35 and McCarty Lane, the 114,000-square-foot store is still in the planning phases, and a timeline for opening will be released at a later date.

“We are always looking for growth opportunities to better serve our customers. This is a project we have had in the works for years, and we look forward to serving even more customers in this growing part of Texas with the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B SVP, Central Texas Region.

The store will include the city’s first True Texas BBQ restaurant. H-E-B operates more than 30 True Texas BBQ locations across the state. True Texas BBQ serves all-natural meats that are smoked in-house over Texas oak wood, as well as sides such as brisket beans, creamed corn and homestyle potato salad.