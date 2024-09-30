Berkley’s Market Makes Moves in Dallas
The grocer is streamlining its operations in a strategic way. Berkley’s also announced that it has closed stores at 1800 Main Street in Dallas and at 634 W. Davis Street in the Oak Cliff area to focus on the McKinney site. The company maintains that the move positions the market to better serve the entire Dallas community.
Foxtrot, for its part, is reopening some stores in its original market of Chicago. Two stores have already welcomed shoppers back, and there are plans to relaunch additional sites in the coming weeks and months. So far, that retailer has not announced any reopenings in the DFW region.
The Metroplex is an increasingly competitive grocery market. H-E-B has opened and is planning to open several stores in the area, including its main H-E-B supermarket and a Joe V’s Smart Shop. Tom Thumb also announced a new store that is set to be unveiled next year, while Kroger is expanding its Kroger Marketplace format stores in Plano, Melissa and Fort Worth.