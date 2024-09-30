Berkley’s Market Makes Moves in Dallas

Berkley's Market is closing two stores to focus on its new strategically-located store in Dallas.

It’s a busy fall season for Berkley’s Market. The independent grocer is opening one store and shuttering two other sites in the Dallas area.

The new store takes the place of a former Foxtrot location that closed after parent company Outfox Hospitality ceased operations this past spring. The latest Berkley’s Market at 2822 McKinney Avenue in Dallas spans 4,1000 square feet and features a curated selection similar to the grocer’s other specialty markets.

According to Berkley’s, this output will build on the retailer’s four signature categories of groceries, coffee, prepared foods and beer and wine with the addition of a test kitchen. That kitchen will provide the company’s culinary team a location to test new recipes.