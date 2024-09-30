 Skip to main content

Berkley’s Market Makes Moves in Dallas

Specialty grocer opens new store in former Foxtrot and closes 2 others
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
berkley's market
Berkley's Market is closing two stores to focus on its new strategically-located store in Dallas.

It’s a busy fall season for Berkley’s Market. The independent grocer is opening one store and shuttering two other sites in the Dallas area.

The new store takes the place of a former Foxtrot location that closed after parent company Outfox Hospitality ceased operations this past spring. The latest Berkley’s Market at 2822 McKinney Avenue in Dallas spans 4,1000 square feet and features a curated selection similar to the grocer’s other specialty markets. 

According to Berkley’s, this output will build on the retailer’s four signature categories of groceries, coffee, prepared foods and beer and wine with the addition of a test kitchen. That kitchen will provide the company’s culinary team a location to test new recipes.

“We’re bringing back a local, neighborhood grocery to McKinney Avenue, in one of the most dynamic areas in Dallas,” explained founder Zac Porter. “And this location is perfect for us – it’s on the main thoroughfare, hallway between our other two stores, making it an idea hub for our operation.”

The grocer is streamlining its operations in a strategic way. Berkley’s also announced that it has closed stores at 1800 Main Street in Dallas and at 634 W. Davis Street in the Oak Cliff area to focus on the McKinney site. The company maintains that the move positions the market to better serve the entire Dallas community.

Foxtrot, for its part, is reopening some stores in its original market of Chicago. Two stores have already welcomed shoppers back, and there are plans to relaunch additional sites in the coming weeks and months. So far, that retailer has not announced any reopenings in the DFW region.

The Metroplex is an increasingly competitive grocery market. H-E-B has opened and is planning to open several stores in the area, including its main H-E-B supermarket and a Joe V’s Smart Shop.  Tom Thumb also announced a new store that is set to be unveiled next year, while Kroger is expanding its Kroger Marketplace format stores in Plano, Melissa and Fort Worth.

