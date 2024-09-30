Target Adding New Stores Across 9 States in October
Eight of the new stores will open Oct. 13, including:
California: El Monte
- El Monte is approximately 128,000 square feet and will hire about 220 team members.
- Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Target Circle 360, and the store also features an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Café.
- This is the second new Target store to open this year in California, where the retailer now boasts 319 locations.
Delaware: Middletown Warwick Road
- This store is more than 147,000 square feet and will hire about 175 team members.
- Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Target Circle 360, as well as an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.
- The store is the retailer’s fifth in the state of Delaware.
Florida: Miami Downtown
- The store is more than 50,000 square feet and will hire about 100 team members.
- Services include Drive Up and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360, and the store also features a CVS Pharmacy.
- Miami Downtown is the fourth new Florida Target to open this year.
Iowa: Waukee
- This store is more than 148,000 square feet and will hire about 100 team members.
- Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360, and the store features an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Disney at Target, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.
- This is Target’s 22nd location in Iowa, and the store also features one of the retailer’s largest food footprints built for its new stores.
New York: Brooklyn 8th Street
- This store is approximately 25,000 square feet and will hire about 120 team members, with services including Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Target Circle 360 and a CVS Pharmacy.
- The location is one of three new stores Target has opened this year in New York.
New York: Harlem 125th Street
- This store is more than 44,000 square feet and will hire about 150 team members.
- Services include Order Pickup, as well as an Apple at Target and CVS Pharmacy.
- Harlem 125th Street marks Target’s 16th store in Manhattan, and local artistic touches include a mural at the entry and floor tiles depicting the Harlem city grid.
North Carolina: Southern Pines
- This store is more than 147,000 square feet and will hire about 170 team members.
- Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Target Circle 360, and a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.
- The store’s exterior features materials inspired by the town, including metal posts that symbolize its railroad track and local stonework.
Tennessee: Sevierville
- The store is more than 148,000 square feet and will hire about 175 team members.
- Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360.
- The store also features an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café, Target Optical and Ulta Beauty at Target.
Another store is set to open its doors on Oct. 27:
Hawaii: Oahu Waikiki
- This store, Target’s 10th in Hawaii, is more than 78,000 square feet and will hire about 175 team members.
- Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup, same-day delivery with Target Circle 360 and a Starbucks Café.
- Murals at the store celebrate the landscape of Hawaii and a light display over the escalator symbolizes rain falling on the mountains, while a wood feature wall represents the silhouette of Diamond Head Crater.
Target has been progressively beefing up its nearly 2,000-store network. On July 21, the retailer opened three new locations in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania. On Aug. 18, new Target stores opened across Florida, South Carolina and Texas.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.