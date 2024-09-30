Target Adding New Stores Across 9 States in October

As it works toward its goal of adding 300 new stores over the next decade, Target Corp. is revealing its nine latest locations set to open in October. Those new stores are located across California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, and are part of the retailer’s investment in its stores-as-hubs model for both shopping and order fulfillment.

The latest Target locations also utilize the retailer’s reimagined store design and larger footprint, with five of them topping its 125,000-square-foot average.