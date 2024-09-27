 Skip to main content

Publix to Anchor Florida Development

50,000-square-foot store will be located in SeaFlower Village Center in West Bradenton
The latest shopping center to get a Publix will be the SeaFlower Village Center, part of a planned community in West Bradenton, Fla.

The developers of the SeaFlower community in West Bradenton, Fla., have revealed that Publix Super Markets will build a 50,000-square-foot store at the nearly 1,200-acre mixed-use development, according to published reports. The supermarket is the new SeaFlower Village Center’s first tenant. 

SeaFlower developers have submitted plans to Manatee County to bring Publix to the development south of the Cortez Road and 75th Street West intersection, the Bradenton Herald reported. The new store will be about 2 miles from the Publix at the Bradenton Commons shopping center.  

“Introducing a Publix to the SeaFlower community exemplifies the thoughtfully designed, connected neighborhood we’ve been envisioning in collaboration with Manatee County for over a decade,” noted Edward Hill, managing director of the Lake Flores Land Co., in a news release. “SeaFlower residents will enjoy convenient access to shopping and public spaces, all within their own community, as additional stores and amenities come to life in the SeaFlower Village Center.”

A separate Publix liquor store is also slated to be built. Opening dates have not yet been revealed for either store. The project also includes 4,000 residential units and a 2.5-mile multi-modal trail for walking, biking and golf carts to connect SeaFlower communities to the Village Center. Residents are expected to move in starting next summer.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

